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LG
D2D Promotion Calendar
Sell-in- & Sell-out-Promotions auf einen Blick
2026 July — December
July
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Season
Season & Event
MS HS
☀️Hot Summer
🎒Back to School
📺IFA
🎃Halloween
🛍️B/F & Cyber Day
🎆Year-end / New Year
Sell-in
Sell-in Promotion
MS HS
Pre-IFA
IFA Dispo
MS D2D Exclusive
Nanocell UHD (65/55NU80)
IFA deal (HRCT special offer)
MiniLED Pre BF offer
Ultra large TV (115/110")
MRGB boost up (MRGB96/88/87)
HS D2D Exclusive
Territory NRW & Rheinland-Pfalz
Territory Barvaria
HS Promotion
InstaView 10 Years
HS D2D Exclusive
F4WX708YC Special RNP✓ Bestätigt
F4WX801YB Special RNP
Sell-out
Sell-Out Promotion
HS
Luckydeals Cashback
MS
LG Streaming Week 9/14 – 10/31
LG Streaming Deals 11/15 – 12/31
MS
Hyper Radiant OLED TV Cashback✓ Bestätigt
Golden Autumn Cashback
Events mit goldener Umrandung und ✓ Bestätigt Badge sind bestätigte Promotions.