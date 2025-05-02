Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
FAQs SO FUNKTIONIERT'S AKTIONSPRODUKTE TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN PRODUKT BEWERTEN
FAQs
JETZT REGISTRIEREN

10 Millionen OLED Cashback Aktion

Wir feiern 10 Millionen
verkaufte LG OLED TVs!

Sichere dir bis zu 5.100 € Cashback

auf ausgewählte TVs und Soundbars.*

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Teilnahmevoraussetzungen

Q.

Wer kann an der Aktion teilnehmen?

A.

Teilnahmeberechtigt sind Privatpersonen ab 18 Jahren mit deutscher IBAN, die ein Aktionsgerät innerhalb des Aktionszeitraums bei einem teilnehmenden Händler gekauft haben.

Q.

Welche Produkte sind teilnahmeberechtigt?

A.

Teilnahmeberechtigt sind bestimmte LG OLED- und QNED-Fernseher des Modelljahres 2025 sowie ausgewählte LG Soundbars (nur in Kombination mit einem TV). Die vollständige Modellübersicht findest Du in den Teilnahmebedingungen.

Q.

Kann ich teilnehmen, wenn ich das Gerät online gekauft habe?

A.

Ja, aber bitte achte darauf, dass der Händler teilnimmt und das Gerät einen teilnahmeberechtigten Modell-Code laut Liste aufweist.

Q.

Sind Käufe von Privatpersonen oder B-Ware erlaubt?

A.

Nein, ausgeschlossen sind Käufe von Privatpersonen, B-Ware, gebrauchte Geräte oder Käufe über Online-Auktionsplattformen. 

Q.

Können Unternehmen oder Händler teilnehmen?

A.

Nein, nur Privatpersonen mit auf sie ausgestellter Rechnung sind teilnahmeberechtigt.

Registrierung

Q.

Wie nehme ich an der Aktion teil?

A.

Nach dem Kauf eines Aktionsgeräts musst Du Dich bis spätestens 27.07.2025 online registrieren unter www.lg-10millionen-oled.de. 

Q.

Welche Informationen benötige ich für die Registrierung?

A.
  • Name
  • gültige E-Mail-Adresse
  • deutsche IBAN
  • Modellbezeichnung, Seriennummer und EAN des Geräts
  • Kopie der Rechnung oder des Kassenbons
Q.

Muss ich sofort die Seriennummer angeben?

A.

Ja, falls Du das Gerät bereits erhalten hast. Falls nicht, kannst Du Dich vorab registrieren und die Seriennummer später nachreichen.

Q.

Was passiert, wenn ich unvollständige Daten einreiche?

A.

Du wirst per E-Mail informiert und hast sieben Tage Zeit, die fehlenden Informationen nachzureichen. Wird diese Frist versäumt, verfällt der Anspruch auf die Teilnahme.

Kauf und Kombination von Geräten

Q.

Muss ich TV und Soundbar zusammen kaufen?

A.

Nein, Du kannst sie auch separat kaufen – sogar bei unterschiedlichen Händlern und zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten innerhalb des Aktionszeitraums.

Q.

Kann ich eine Soundbar alleine registrieren?

A.

Nein, eine Soundbar ist nur in Verbindung mit einem 2025er LG OLED- oder QNED-TV aktionsberechtigt. Die Registrierung eines TV-Geräts ist Voraussetzung.

Q.

In welcher Reihenfolge muss ich registrieren, wenn ich TV und Soundbar habe?

A.

Zuerst den TV registrieren, anschließend die Soundbar. Bei der Registrierung der Soundbar musst Du zusätzlich die Seriennummer des TVs angeben.

Q.

Was, wenn ich zwei Soundbars gekauft habe?

A.

Für die zweite Soundbar benötigst Du einen zweiten TV aus dem 2025er Lineup, der ebenfalls registriert wird.

Nachweise

Q.

Welche Dokumente muss ich hochladen?

A.

Eine vollständige Kopie der Rechnung oder des Kassenbons. Es müssen Modellname, Kaufdatum, Händlername und Rechnungs- bzw. Kassenbonnummer ersichtlich sein.

Q.

Reicht eine Bestellbestätigung aus?

A.

Nein, eine Bestellbestätigung reicht nicht aus. Es muss eine Rechnung oder ein Kassenbon hochgeladen werden.

Q.

Was muss bei einer Online-Bestellung beachtet werden?

A.

Es muss sichergestellt sein, dass das tatsächliche Gerät dem teilnehmenden Modell-Code entspricht. Abweichende Modellcodes sind nicht teilnahmeberechtigt.

Q.

Was ist bei einem Kassenbon besonders wichtig?

A.

Der Bon muss die vollständige Kassenbonnummer enthalten, ebenso wie das Kaufdatum und das erworbene Modell. Meistens handelt es sich bei der Kassenbonnummer um eine 4-stellige Nummer, die sich unten am Kassenbon befindet.

Auszahlung

Q.

Wann erfolgt die Auszahlung des Cashback?

A.

Die Auszahlung erfolgt innerhalb von 28 Tagen nach erfolgreicher Registrierung auf das angegebene Konto.

Q.

Wie hoch ist die Erstattung?

A.

Die Höhe richtet sich nach dem gekauften Aktionsgerät bzw. der Kombination. Details findest Du in der Modell-Liste der Teilnahmebedingungen.

Q.

Kann ich die Auszahlung auf ein Konto außerhalb Deutschlands erhalten?

A.

Nein, eine gültige deutsche IBAN ist erforderlich.

Besondere Hinweise

Q.

Was passiert, wenn das Budget erschöpft ist?

A.

Die Aktion endet vorzeitig, wenn das vorgesehene Budget aufgebraucht ist. Informationen dazu findest Du aktuell auf www.lg-10millionen-oled.de.

Q.

Was, wenn ich mehr als zwei Geräte pro Kategorie gekauft habe?

A.

Pro Haushalt und Kategorie (TV oder Soundbar) sind maximal zwei Cashback-Auszahlungen möglich.

Q.

Kann ich auch teilnehmen, wenn mein Gerät später geliefert wird?

A.

Ja, wenn Dein Kaufdatum innerhalb des Aktionszeitraums liegt, kannst Du Dich vorab registrieren und die Seriennummer nachreichen.

Q.

Was passiert, wenn ich das Gerät zurückgebe?

A.

Wenn der Kaufvertrag innerhalb von 6 Monaten rückabgewickelt wird, muss der erhaltene Cashback zurückgezahlt werden.

Kontakt

Q.

Wie kann ich den Kundenservice bei Fragen erreichen?

A.

Bei Fragen zur Aktion kannst Du Dich an den Kundenservice wenden per E-Mail an service@lg-premiumdeals.de