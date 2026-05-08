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Spring deals

Spring deals

Dein IT-WM-Setup:
Tippen & Gewinnen

IT‑Produkte auf LG.com kaufen, Tipp für den WM‑Gewinner abgeben und

mit etwas Glück einen Apple Gutschein im Wert von 250 € gewinnen.

Dein IT-WM-Setup:<br>Tippen & Gewinnen Jetzt teilnehmen
Installation

kostenlose Lieferung

Für Paketsendungen innerhalb von Deutschland

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So einfach nimmst du teil!

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

IT Produkte auf LG.com kaufen

Kaufe bis zum 14.06.2026 dein IT-WM-Setup auf LG.com und teile uns deine Bestellnummer und den Tipp für den WM Gewinner im Google Form mit.

Tipp: Die Höhe deiner Bestellsumme bestimmt die Chance auf den Gewinn!

 

Oster-Überraschung via Email

250€ Apple-Geschenkkarten* sichern

Wir losen den Gewinner am 20.06.2026 unter allen eingereichten richtigen Tipps aus und senden die 250€ Apple Gutscheine via Email raus. Bitte prüfe auch deinen Spam-Ordner.

Jetzt teilnehmen

Highlights der Kampagne

TVs
Monitore
Monitore entdecken
Laptops
Laptops
Laptops entdecken
Beamer
Beamer
Beamer entdecken
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Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrierenNewsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise zur Teilnahme:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig bis zum 14.06.2026 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Gültig für alle verfügbaren IT-WM Aktionsprodukte.
  • Bestellnummer und WM-Gewinner Tipp muss über das Google Form übermittelt werden. Retouren sind ausgeschlossen.
  • Nur gültige Tipps kommen am 20.07.2026 in den Lostopf. Gewinner werden via Email aus der LG Bestellung kontaktiert.
  • Gewinne: 250€ Apple Gutscheine
  • Teilnahme nur einmalig möglich. Teilnahme ab 18 Jahren.
  • Die Höhe deiner Bestellsumme bestimmt die Chance auf den Gewinn!