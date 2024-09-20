Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Earbuds & TV Angebote

Exklusives Angebot
nur auf LG.com

Kaufe einen LG TV oder TV Bundle ab einem Warenwert

von 1.500 € im Zeitraum vom 23.09. - 31.12.2024 auf LG.com

und sichere dir einen kostenlosen LG TONE Free DT90Q |

Dolby Atmos  Kopfhörer (schwarz oder weiß).

Exklusives Angebot nur auf LG.com!

 

Genieße TV Sound mit den Dolby Atmos®️ Kopfhörern und erlebe natürlichen, lebensechten Klang, der sich mitbewegt.

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

TV oder TV Bundle ab 1.500 € kaufen

 

Kaufe einen LG TV oder TV Bundle ab einem Warenwert von 1.500 € im Zeitraum vom 23.09. - 31.12.2024 auf LG.com und sichere dir einen kostenlosen LG TONE Free DT90Q | Dolby Atmos Kopfhörer (schwarz oder weiß)

 

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

Kostenlosen* Dolby Atmos®️ Kopfhörer sichern

 

Lege eins von den beiden Modellen TONE-DT90Q (schwarz oder weiß) zu deinem TV oder TV Bundle in den Warenkorb und der Rabatt wird automatisch von dem TV oder TV Bundle abgezogen. Im Fall einer TV oder Bundle Retoure berechnen wir dir den Kopfhörer.

 

background
Hand sign

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

Kostenlos registrieren Newsletter abonnieren

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Das Angebot ist gültig vom 24.09.2024 bis 31.12.2024 exklusiv auf LG.com und nur verfügbar solange der Vorrat reicht.
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für TV oder TV Bundle Bestellungen ab einem Warenwert von 1.500 €.
  • Die Kopfhörer TONE-DT90Q (schwarz oder weiß) müssen bei der Bestellung im Warenkorb aktiv hinzugefügt werden.
  • Der Rabattbetrag wird von dem TV Preis oder TV Bundle Preis im Warenkorb abgezogen. Der Kopfhörer Betrag wird weiterhin angezeigt werden.
  • Im Fall einer Retoure werden die Kopfhörer in Rechnung gestellt. Für eine gesamte Rückerstattung muss die komplette Bestellung inklusive Kopfhörer retourniert wreden.