Earbuds Cashback

TONE Free Cashback 

Sichere dir 13% Cashback auf unsere TONE Free Earbuds!

13% Cashback sichern

So einfach geht's!

 

Registriere dich bei Shoop und besuche unseren Shop über die Aktionsseite.

Um deinen Cashback zuzuordnen sollten alle Cookies auf LG.com akzeptiert werden.

Jetzt registrieren Zur Aktion
Shoop

Entdecke LG auf shoop

 

Über shoop kommst du auf unsere Landingpage und suchst dir deine TONE Free Earbuds aus.

 

Teilnahmebedingungen

Checkmark

Akzeptiere Cookies

 

Wichtig: Akzeptiere alle Cookies auf LG.com, damit shoop deinen Kauf zuordnen und dir deinen Cashback auszahlen kann.

Cashback

Cashback Auszahlung

 

Dein Kauf wird nach Ablauf der 14-tägigen Rückgabefrist überprüft und shoop zahlt dir deinen Cashback Betrag innerhalb von 3 Monaten aus.

Wichtige Hinweise:

*Es gelten die Teilnahmebedingungen der shoop x LG Earbuds Cashback Aktion, ansonsten die gesetzlichen Teilnahmebedingungen. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind nur Aktionsmodelle, die im Aktionszeitraum vom 01.08.2024 bis 15.08.2024 auf LG.com erworben wurden. Teilnahmebedingungen, Aktionsmodelle, Zusendung der Gutscheincodes und weitere Infos erhältlich auf LG.com. Informationen zu shoop oder der Cashback-Abwicklung können über https://www.shoop.de/was-ist-cashback#der-genaue-prozess-hinter-dem-cashback-system abgerufen werden.