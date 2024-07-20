Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Diese Aktion ist leider schon vorüber.

Aber bald ist es wieder soweit! Erstelle dir jetzt schon deinen Account abonniere den LG Newsletter um keine weitere Aktion mehr zu verpassen.

Werde ein LG Member uns lass dir keine Aktionen mehr entgehen.

Jetzt als LG-Member registrieren!

Jetzt registrieren Newsletter abonnieren

Eintracht Frankfurt

Erlebe das Fußball-Highlight
des Jahres mit LG

Sichere dir 10% Rabatt auf unser gesamtes Online-Sortiment auf LG.com

mit deinem persönlichen Gutscheincode aus deinem Eintracht Frankfurt Newsletter!

So funktioniert´s

bg

1. SCHRITT

Werde LG Member

 

Registriere dich als LG Member und sichere dir 10% Rabatt auf unser gesamtes Online-Sortiment auf LG.com!

 

Als LG Member genießt du weitere Vorteile wie unseren Newsletter und exklusive LG Member Angebote.

bg

2. SCHRITT

Gutscheincode einlösen

 

Im Eintracht Frankfurt Newsletter findest du deinen persönlichen Gutscheincode, den du im Warenkorb auf deine Bestellung anwenden kannst.

bg

3. SCHRITT

Shoppen & Sparen

 

Jetzt nur noch deine Lieblingsprodukte auswählen und von deinem persönlichen 10% Preisvorteil profitieren!

Unsere Favoriten

*Aktionszeitraum: 28.062024-01.07.2024.

LG behält sich vor das Angebot oder weitere Angaben einzuschränken, oder zu beenden.

Dieses Angebot ist ausschließlich Eintracht Franfkurt Newsletter Empfängern vorbehalten.

Aktionscode verwendbar mit LG.com Account.

Nicht kombinierbar mit anderen Aktionen und Angeboten, nicht anwendbar auf bereits reduzierte Produkte.