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IT Gaming weeks

IT Gaming weeks

Gaming ohne Kompromisse.
Performance ohne Grenzen.

Mit LG UltraGear™ erlebst du gestochen scharfe Bilder, brillante Farben,

hohe Bildwiederholraten und minimale Reaktionszeiten.

Sichere dir während der IT Gaming Weeks bis zu 200€ Direktrabatt auf

ausgewählte Gaming-Monitore.

Free Delivery

Kostenlose Paketlieferung

Für alle Paketlieferungen innerhalb von Deutschland. 

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

Highlights der Kampagne

LG UltraGear™ Gaming Weeks

Gaming ohne Kompromisse. Performance ohne Grenzen.

Wichtige Hinweise:

 

  • Die Aktion endet, sobald das dafür vorgesehene Kampagnenbudget erschöpft ist
  • LG behält sich das Recht vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.
  • Nur gültig für ausgewählte Aktionsprodukte in den Teilnahmebedingungen.
  • Die Bewertung muss mindestens 100-Zeichen aufweisen und ein Foto beinhalten.
  • Das Guthaben wird nicht Bar ausgezahlt werden.
  • Wir arbeiten mit unserem Partner Tremendous zusammen.