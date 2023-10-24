About Cookies on This Site

SO FUNKTIONIERT ES TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN AKTIONSPRODUKTE PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG
SO FUNKTIONIERT ES

LG Goldene Zeiten Herbstaktion

Goldene Zeiten für ganz
großes Kino!

Jetzt bis zu 5.300 € Cashback auf ausgezeichnete LG Smart TVs und Audio-Produkte sichern.*

1.

Kaufe ein ausgewähltes LG Aktionsgerät im Aktionszeitraum 11.09. – 05.11.2023.

2.

Registriere dein Aktionsmodell bis zum 19.11.2023.

JETZT REGISTRIEREN!

3.

Erstattung des Cashback-Betrages auf das angegebene Konto.

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung TV

Produktkategorie A Model Model Code EAN Energiewert SDR / HDR Erstattungswert

Produkt Kategorie A

Model

Model Code

EAN

Energiewert
SDR / HDR

Erstattungswert

OLED evo

OLED97M39LA

OLED97M39LA.AEU

8806084497888

G / G

5.000,00 €

OLED evo

OLED83M39LA

OLED83M39LA.AEU

8806084511584

G / G

500,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77M39LA

OLED77M39LA.AEU

8806084511867

G / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED88Z39LA

OLED88Z39LA.AEU

8806087953343

G / G

2.000,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77Z39LA

OLED77Z39LA.AEU

8806087071788

G / G

2.000,00 €

OLED evo

OLED97G29LA

OLED97G29LA.AEU

8806091651013

F / G

5.000,00 €

OLED evo

OLED83G39LA

OLED83G39LA.AEU

8806087096668

F / G

500,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77G39LA

OLED77G39LA.AEU

8806087954760

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65G39LA

OLED65G39LA.AEUD

8806084017642

F / G

200,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65G39LA

OLED65G39LA.AEU

8806098761838

F / G

200,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55G39LA

OLED55G39LA.AEUD

8806084016386

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55G39LA

OLED55G39LA.AEU

8806091776792

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED83C39LA

OLED83C39LA.AEU

8806087075779

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED83C37LA

OLED83C37LA.AEU

8806087097382

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77C39LC

OLED77C39LC.AEU

8806087954944

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77C38LA

OLED77C38LA.AEU

8806084073693

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77C37LA

OLED77C37LA.AEUD

8806084020543

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED77C37LA

OLED77C37LA.AEU

8806087071757

F / G

300,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65C39LC

OLED65C39LC.AEU

8806087955125

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65C38LA

OLED65C38LA.AEU

8806084072160

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65C37LA

OLED65C37LA.AEUD

8806084017178

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED65C37LA

OLED65C37LA.AEU

8806091777867

F / G

150,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55C39LC

OLED55C39LC.AEU

8806087955248

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55C38LA

OLED55C38LA.AEU

8806084070388

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55C37LA

OLED55C37LA.AEUD

8806084007155

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED55C37LA

OLED55C37LA.AEU

8806091985514

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED48C39LA

OLED48C39LA.AEU

8806087955262

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED48C38LA

OLED48C38LA.AEU

8806084072252

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED48C37LA

OLED48C37LA.AEUD

8806084005892

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED48C37LA

OLED48C37LA.AEU

8806087073416

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED42C38LA

OLED42C38LA.AEU

8806084203953

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED42C37LA

OLED42C37LA.AEUD

8806084005373

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

OLED42C37LA

OLED42C37LA.AEU

8806098764525

G / G

100,00 €

OLED evo

65ART90E9QA

65ART90E9QA.AEU

8806091739261

G / G

500,00 €

OLED Flex

42LX3Q9LA

42LX3Q9LA.AEU

8806091840967

G / G

300,00 €

OLED Posé

55LX1Q9LA

55LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841025

G / G

200,00 €

OLED Posé

48LX1Q9LA

48LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841537

G / G

200,00 €

OLED Posé

42LX1Q9LA

42LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841612

G / G

200,00 €

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Soundbars

Produkt Kategorie B Model Model Code EAN Erstattungswert

Produkt Kategorie A

Model

Model Code

EAN

Erstattungswert

Soundbar

DSC9S

DSC9S.DDEULLK

8806091940926

100,00 €

Soundbar

DS95QR

DS95QR.DDEULLK

8806091664709

100,00 €

Soundbar

DGX

DGX.DDEULLK

8806091791115

150,00 €

Soundbar

DS90QY

DS90QY.DDEULLK

8806091664716

50,00 €

Soundbar

DSP11RA

DSP11RA.DDEULLK

8806091277053

50,00 €

Soundbar

DG1

DG1.DDEULLK

8806091385659

100,00 €

Soundbar

DS80QY

DS80QY.DDEULLK

8806091664730

50,00 €

Soundbar

DSP9YA

DSP9YA.DDEULLK

8806091277077

50,00 €

Soundbar

DS75QR

DS75QR.DDEULLK

8806091752246

30,00 €

Soundbar

DS75Q

DS75Q.DDEULLK

8806091664747

20,00 €

Soundbar

DSP8YA

DSP8YA.DDEULLK

8806091277091

30,00 €

Soundbar

DSPD7Y

DSPD7Y.DDEULLK

8806091277145

20,00 €

Soundbar

DSN5

DSN5.DDEULLK

8806091426024

15,00 €

Modell-Liste Einzelerstattung Lautsprecher und Kopfhörer

Produkt Kategorie C Model Model Code EAN Erstattungswert

Produkt Kategorie C

Model

Model Code

EAN

Erstattungswert

Wireless Kopfhörer

TONE-DT90Q

TONE-DT90Q.CDEULBK

8806091798770

30,00 €

Wireless Kopfhörer

TONE-DT90Q

TONE-DT90Q.CDEULWH

8806091798787

30,00 €

Wireless Kopfhörer

TONE-DT80Q

TONE-DT80Q.CDEULBK

8806091930798

20,00 €

Wireless Kopfhörer

TONE-DT80Q

TONE-DT80Q.CDEULWH

8806091930828

20,00 €

Wireless Kopfhörer

TONE-DTF7Q

TONE-DTF7Q.CDEULBI

8806091804365

10,00 €

Bluetooth speaker

DXO3QBK

DXO3QBK.DDEULLK

8806091810922

30,00 €

Bluetooth speaker

DXO3QBE

DXO3QBE.DDEULLK

8806091810946

30,00 €

Bluetooth speaker

DXG9QBK

DXG9QBK.DDEULLK

8806091810823

40,00 €

Bluetooth speaker

XL7S

XL7S.DEUSLLK

8806091940582

40,00 €

Bluetooth speaker

XL5S

XL5S.DEUSLLK

8806091940834

20,00 €

Modell-Kombination Bundle-Erstattung (TV + Soundbar)

Produktkategorie A OLED TV EAN Energie-wert
SDR / HDR		 DSC9S.DDEULLK
8806091940926 		DS95QR.DDEULLK
8806091664709 		DGX.DDEULLK
8806091791115 		DS90QY.DDEULLK
8806091664716 		DSP11RA.DDEULLK
8806091277053 		DG1.DDEULLK
8806091385659 		DS80QY.DDEULLK
8806091664730 		DSP9YA.DDEULLK
8806091277077 		DS75QR.DDEULLK
8806091752246 		DS75Q.DDEULLK
8806091664747 		DSP8YA.DDEULLK
8806091277091 		DSPD7Y.DDEULLK
8806091277145 		DSN5.DDEULLK
8806091426024

OLED97M39LA.AEU

8806084497888

G / G

5.200 €

5.200 €

5.300 €

5.100 €

5.100 €

5.200 €

5.100 €

5.100 €

5.060 €

5.040 €

5.060 €

5.040 €

5.030 €

OLED83M39LA.AEU

8806084511584

G / G

700 €

700 €

800 €

600 €

600 €

700 €

600 €

600 €

560 €

540 €

560 €

540 €

530 €

OLED77M39LA.AEU

8806084511867

G / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED88Z39LA.AEU

8806087953343

G / G

2.200 €

2.200 €

2.300 €

2.100 €

2.100 €

2.200 €

2.100 €

2.100 €

2.060 €

2.040 €

2.060 €

2.040 €

2.030 €

OLED77Z39LA.AEU

8806087071788

G / G

2.200 €

2.200 €

2.300 €

2.100 €

2.100 €

2.200 €

2.100 €

2.100 €

2.060 €

2.040 €

2.060 €

2.040 €

2.030 €

OLED97G29LA.AEU

8806091651013

F / G

5.200 €

5.200 €

5.300 €

5.100 €

5.100 €

5.200 €

5.100 €

5.100 €

5.060 €

5.040 €

5.060 €

5.040 €

5.030 €

OLED83G39LA.AEU

8806087096668

F / G

700 €

700 €

800 €

600 €

600 €

700 €

600 €

600 €

560 €

540 €

560 €

540 €

530 €

OLED77G39LA.AEU

8806087954760

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED65G39LA.AEUD

8806084017642

F / G

400 €

400 €

500 €

300 €

300 €

400 €

300 €

300 €

260 €

240 €

260 €

240 €

230 €

OLED65G39LA.AEU

8806098761838

F / G

400 €

400 €

500 €

300 €

300 €

400 €

300 €

300 €

260 €

240 €

260 €

240 €

230 €

OLED55G39LA.AEUD

8806084016386

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED55G39LA.AEU

8806091776792

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED83C39LA.AEU

8806087075779

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED83C37LA.AEU

8806087097382

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED77C39LC.AEU

8806087954944

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED77C38LA.AEU

8806084073693

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED77C37LA.AEUD

8806084020543

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED77C37LA.AEU

8806087071757

F / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

OLED65C39LC.AEU

8806087955125

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED65C38LA.AEU

8806084072160

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED65C37LA.AEUD

8806084017178

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED65C37LA.AEU

8806091777867

F / G

350 €

350 €

450 €

250 €

250 €

350 €

250 €

250 €

210 €

190 €

210 €

190 €

180 €

OLED55C39LC.AEU

8806087955248

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED55C38LA.AEU

8806084070388

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED55C37LA.AEUD

8806084007155

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED55C37LA.AEU

8806091985514

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED48C39LA.AEU

8806087955262

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED48C38LA.AEU

8806084072252

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED48C37LA.AEUD

8806084005892

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED48C37LA.AEU

8806087073416

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED42C38LA.AEU

8806084203953

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED42C37LA.AEUD

8806084005373

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

OLED42C37LA.AEU

8806098764525

G / G

300 €

300 €

400 €

200 €

200 €

300 €

200 €

200 €

160 €

140 €

160 €

140 €

130 €

65ART90E9QA.AEU

8806091739261

G / G

700 €

700 €

800 €

600 €

600 €

700 €

600 €

600 €

560 €

540 €

560 €

540 €

530 €

42LX3Q9LA.AEU

8806091840967

G / G

500 €

500 €

600 €

400 €

400 €

500 €

400 €

400 €

360 €

340 €

360 €

340 €

330 €

55LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841025

G / G

400 €

400 €

500 €

300 €

300 €

400 €

300 €

300 €

260 €

240 €

260 €

240 €

230 €

48LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841537

G / G

400 €

400 €

500 €

300 €

300 €

400 €

300 €

300 €

260 €

240 €

260 €

240 €

230 €

42LX1Q9LA.AEU

8806091841612

G / G

400 €

400 €

500 €

300 €

300 €

400 €

300 €

300 €

260 €

240 €

260 €

240 €

230 €

Du hast bereits einen Aktions-TV oder ein Audio-Produkt gekauft und möchtest diese jetzt für die Cashback-Erstattung registrieren?
Dann klicke bitte oben auf "Produktregistrierung"

PRODUKTREGISTRIERUNG

Du möchtest einen Blick in die Teilnahmebedingungen werfen? Aber gerne doch.
Klicke dafür entweder oben auf "Teilnahmebedingungen" oder einfach hier:

TEILNAHMEBEDINGUNGEN

Du möchtest deinen neuen LG Smart TV oder dein Audio-Produkt bewerten?
Das würde uns sehr freuen.
Klicke einfach hier:

PRODUKTBEWERTUNG