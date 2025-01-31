Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT'S ENTDECKE UNSERE PRODUKTVIELFALT HIGHLIGHTS DER KAMPAGNE

IT banner

Große Auswahl, große Ersparnis – Mehr kaufen, mehr sparen bei Haushaltsgeräten!

Sichere dir beim Kauf von zwei Haushaltsgeräten 10% Rabatt und

beim Kauf von drei Haushaltsgeräten 15% Rabatt exklusiv auf LG.com.

Installation

Installation

Kostenlos für Waschmachinen, Waschtrockner und Side-By-Sides mit Festwasseranschluss

Altgerätemitnahme

Altgerätemitnahme

Kostenlos für Großgeräte

Rückgaberecht

Rückgaberecht

Kostenlos innerhalb von 14 Tagen

2 Jahre Garantie

Garantie

2 Jahre Herstellergarantie

So funktioniert's

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Wähle bis zu drei Haushaltsgeräte aus und sichere dir bis zu 15% Rabatt.

Rabatt

Rabatt im Warenkorb auswählen

Beim Kauf von 2 Produkten, sicherst du dir 10% Rabatt und bei dem Kauf von 3 Produkten, steht dir ein 15% Rabattcode im Warenkorb zur Verfügung.

 

*Das Angebot ist gültig vom 28.01.2025 bis 31.12.2025 exklusiv auf LG.com und ist nicht mit anderen Rabattaktionen auf LG.com kombinierbar und nur solange der Vorrat reicht. 

*LG behält sich in Ausnahmefällen vor, das Angebot frühzeitig zu beenden oder abzuändern.

*Von der Aktion ausgeschlossen sind Bundles und Zubehör.