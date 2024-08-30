Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SO FUNKTIONIERT'S AKTIONSPRODUKTE

IT B2B Jackpot campaign

Mehr kaufen, mehr sparen -Sichern Sie sich bis zu 20% Rabatt!

 

Sichern Sie sich satte Rabatte für Ihr Business!

15% Rabatt - beim Kauf von 2 Produkten und 20% Rabatt

ab 5 Produkten sichern.

IT Aktionsgeräte kaufen und sparen!

 

So einfach ist die Teilnahme:

 

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Account-Erstellung

 

 

Erstellen Sie Ihren LG.com Account, über den Ihre Bestellung abgewickelt und verfolgt werden kann.

 

Rabatt

Abonnieren Sie unseren Aktions-Newsletter bei Ihrer Account-Erstellung, um keine Angebote & Aktionen mehr zu verpassen.

Winner

Unternehmensstatus auswählen

 

Hinterlegen Sie vor dem Abschluss Ihrer Bestellung entweder in ihrem Profil oder an der Kasse Ihre Unternehmensdaten unter dem Reiter "Versand" zum Kauf als Unternehmen, da wir diese Infos nachträglich nicht mehr anpassen können.

Entdecken Sie unsere Highlight Produkte

background
Hand sign

Sie möchten keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werden Sie jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahren Sie mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitieren Sie als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

*Wichtige Hinweise: Es gelten die gesetzlichen Teilnahmebedingungen. Teilnahmeberechtigt sind nur Aktionsmodelle, die im Aktionszeitraum vom 19.08.2024 bis 18.09.2024 auf LG.com erworben wurden.