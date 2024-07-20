<iframe> </div> </div> <div class="c-wrapper ST0003 align-center aem-GridColumn aem-GridColumn--default--12"><div class="component none"> <div class="cmp-container align-container"> <div class="c-text-contents"> <!-- tag heading tag--> <div class="title font-w-semibold-46 c-text-contents__headline title-width"> <div data-cmp-data-layer="{"title-6045071097":{"@type":"core/wcm/components/title/v3/title","repo:modifyDate":"2024-08-16T07:32:46Z","dc:title":"Sichere dir ab dem Kauf von 2 Aktionsgeräten <b>15% Rabatt</b> mit dem Code <b>JACKPOT15</b> und nutze deine Chance auf bis zu <b>300 Gewinne</b>!"}}" id="title-6045071097" class="cmp-title"> <h2 class="cmp-title__text">Sichere dir ab dem Kauf von 2 Aktionsgeräten <b>15% Rabatt</b> mit dem Code <b>JACKPOT15</b> und nutze deine Chance auf bis zu <b>300 Gewinne</b>!</h2> </div> </div> <div class="text font-m-normal-16 font-w-normal-24 c-text-contents__bodycopy"><!-- Display as the text for the popover--> <div data-cmp-data-layer="{"text-8f79d6796a":{"@type":"lge/components/text","repo:modifyDate":"2024-08-16T07:33:31Z","xdm:text":"<p>&nbsp;</p>\r

<p>Entdecke unsere ausgewählten Aktionsgeräte auf&nbsp;<a href=\"https://lg.com/\">LG.com</a>&nbsp;und nimm an unserem exklusiven Gewinnspiel teil.</p>\r

<p>&nbsp;</p>\r

Aktionsmodelle kaufen

Kaufe zwei ausgewählte LG Aktionsgeräte im Aktionszeitraum 19.08.2024 - 11.09.2024 auf LG.com und erhalte 15% Rabatt mit dem Code JACKPOT15 im Warenkorb.

Teilnahmebedingungen

<p>&nbsp;</p>\r

<p><a href=\"https://www.lg.com/content/dam/channel/wcms/de/teilnahmebedingungen/Teilnahmebedingungen_Jackpot-Kampagne.pdf\"><b>Teilnahmebedingungen</b></a></p>\r

Gewinnspiel

Ab einem Warenkorb von 300 € und zwei Produkten hast du die Möglichkeit an unserem exklusiven Gewinnspiel teilzunehmen.

Registrierung Gewinnspiel

<p>&nbsp;</p>\r

<p><b><a href=\"https://cloud.mkt.lge.com/game_raffles\">Registrierung Gewinnspiel</a></b></p>\r

Bekanntgabe der Gewinner

Nach Ablauf der Aktion und Einhaltung der Retourenfrist werden wir den glücklichen Gewinnern die gewonnenen LG Produkte kostenfrei an die Lieferadresse aus der Bestellung zusenden. Solltest du nicht gewonnen haben, senden wir dir für deinen nächsten Einkauf auf LG.com einen 15% Rabatt Code zu.

<p>&nbsp;</p>\r

"}}" id="text-a0d9973428" class="cmp-text "> <p>Nach Ablauf der Aktion und Einhaltung der Retourenfrist werden wir den glücklichen Gewinnern die gewonnenen LG Produkte kostenfrei an die Lieferadresse aus der Bestellung zusenden. 