About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Sport Kopfhörer

Mit den TONE Free Sport Earbuds können Sie sich voll und ganz auf Ihr Workout konzentrieren, ohne von verrutschenden Kopfhörern abgelenkt zu werden. Unsere Bluetooth-Sportkopfhörer passen sich ideal an Ihr Ohr an und bleiben, wo sie hingehören.

Heimkinosysteme

Bluetooth Lautsprecher

Sport Kopfhörer

Soundbars

Hifi-Anlagen

Bluetooth Kopfhörer

Gaming Lautsprecher

Urlaubsgeld?                                    Kommt von uns!

Jetzt bis zu 5.300 € Cashback auf ausgewählteLG Smart TVs und Audio-Produkte sichern**

Urlaubsgeld?                                    Kommt von uns! MEHR ERFAHREN

Made to Move, Fit for Action

Konzentrieren Sie sich auf Ihr Workout, nicht auf Ihre Kopfhörer. Die TONE Free fit wiegen nur
5,9 g und werden an der Ohrmuschel eingehakt, um einen sicheren und bequemen Sitz mit weniger Druck zu gewährleisten. Dank IP67-Zertifizierung können Sie die Ohrhörer auch bei hochintensivem Training bedenkenlos tragen, egal ob es regnet oder schneit.

MADE TO MOVE,            FIT FOR ACTION

MADE TO MOVE,            FIT FOR ACTION MEHR ERFAHREN

MADE TO MOVE,              FIT FOR ACTION

MADE TO MOVE,              FIT FOR ACTION MEHR ERFAHREN

Konzentrieren Sie          sich auf Ihr            Workout – mit      sauberen Earbuds

Konzentrieren Sie          sich auf Ihr            Workout – mit      sauberen Earbuds MEHR ERFAHREN

Sicher und komfortabel

Die Swivel Grip-Technologie sorgt für eine perfekte Passform bei allen Bewegungen. 

MEHR ERFAHREN

IP67 (wasser- und staubgeschützt)

Genießen Sie Ihren Lauf oder Ihr Training ganz ohne Sorgen. Ihre Ohrhörer sind durch die IP67-Klassifizierung vor Wasser-, Schweiß- und Staubschäden geschützt.

MEHR ERFAHREN

UVnano

UVnano-Technologie bekämpft Krankheitserreger und tötet 99,9% bestimmter Bakterien in nur 10 Minuten ab. So bleiben Ihre Earbuds immer hygienisch frisch.

MEHR ERFAHREN