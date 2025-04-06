Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member days 2025

Join the quiz for X% off plus a chance to win Xboom Earbuds!

Quiz ends June 1 — don’t miss your chance!

TBU

Only at LG Member Days

Get X% off with quiz, Z% PayPal cashback on all items.
20 winners get Xboom earbuds! Join now for max rewards.

Only at LG Member Days Terms & Condition

How to use your coupon and participate the quiz Raffle

Follow the steps based on login status to use your coupon.
*You’ll be entered in the raffle once you download the coupon.

TBU

Already an LG Member?

You have a coupon available.

*My LG > My Coupons

TBU

Not registered as an LG Member?

Register now as a member to claim the coupon discount *Email verification required to complete.

TBU

Don’t Forget to Use It!

Enjoy X% off during LG Member Days – Grab it before it’s gone!

TBU

Your coupon is valid from June 2nd!

Check the countdown and click ‘Notify me’ to get an email reminder when LG Member Days start!

00 Tage 00 Stunden 00 Minuten 00 Sekunden
Notify me
Special Offers

Take advantage of the discounts and exclusive offers only during LG Member Days!

TBU

24-Hour Flash Deal!

TBU

Great discounts on unique products

TBU

Exclusive discount on LG.com

TBU

Special combo with bigger discounts

TBU

LG’s premium technology at the best price

Even bigger benefits for LG members!

Shop as a member and unlock greater rewards!

Sign in Discover more benefits

Welcome Coupon 5%

Sign up as an LG.com member and receive a 5% discount on your first purchase! 

Free shipping on all LG.com orders

Free shipping is available on LG.com purchases within Germany

Customer Account

Your overview & control over your orders and registered products