Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

  • Vorderansicht mit LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß und Zero Connect Box darunter, 11 Jahre weltweit Nummer 1 OLED-Emblem, Logo des webOS Re:New-Programms und das Logo der 5-Jahres-Garantie auf dem Bildschirm
  • Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß mit der Zero Connect Box darunter
  • Linke Seitenansicht der ultra-schlanken Seitenkante des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
  • Leicht geneigte rechte Seitenansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
  • Luftaufnahme der ultra-schlanken Oberkante des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
  • Rückansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
  • Nahaufnahme der ultra-schlanken Oberkante des LG OLED M4
  • Vorderansicht der Zero Connect Box
  • Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht der Zero Connect Box nach links
  • Rückansicht der Zero Connect Box
  • Luftaufnahme der Zero Connect Box
  • Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante
  • Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante
  • Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante
Vorderansicht mit LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß und Zero Connect Box darunter, 11 Jahre weltweit Nummer 1 OLED-Emblem, Logo des webOS Re:New-Programms und das Logo der 5-Jahres-Garantie auf dem Bildschirm
Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß mit der Zero Connect Box darunter
Linke Seitenansicht der ultra-schlanken Seitenkante des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
Leicht geneigte rechte Seitenansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
Luftaufnahme der ultra-schlanken Oberkante des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
Rückansicht des LG OLED M4 auf dem Standfuß
Nahaufnahme der ultra-schlanken Oberkante des LG OLED M4
Vorderansicht der Zero Connect Box
Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht der Zero Connect Box nach links
Rückansicht der Zero Connect Box
Luftaufnahme der Zero Connect Box
Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante
Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante
Leicht angewinkelte Nahaufnahme der Zero Connect Box mit dem LG OLED-Logo an der Kante

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert. 

**Der Standfuß ist nur mit dem LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 Zoll kompatibel und separat erhältlich.

***Das 97-Zoll-Modell ist LG SIGNATURE OLED M und kann mit einer anderen Zero Connect Box mit LG OLED evo M4 geliefert werden.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED M4 97 Zoll

Preisträger

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

Seit 11 Jahren die Nummer 1

11 Jahre später,
immer noch an der Spitze

Und wir arbeiten weiter daran, mit Innovationen und Leidenschaft

die beliebteste OLED-Marke der Welt zu bleiben. 

11 Jahre später, <br/>immer noch an der Spitze Mehr erfahren

**LG OLED TV wurde von Omdia das 11. Jahr in Folge zur Nr. 1 der meistverkauften OLED-TV-Marken gekürt. Mehr Infos unter: omdia.com.

Erlebe atemberaubendes kabelloses Fernsehen

Four images are shown. The first shows a Zero Connect Box is placed in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 showing a dancer in a theatre on the screen and the words "Zero Connect" top left. The second shows a car racing game is shown on both the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 hung on the wall and a laptop in a living room, with a Zero Connect Box to the side and the words "Hassle Free" top left. The third shows a Zero Connect Box with multiple devices underneath highlighted in a darkened image of a living room and the words "Clutter Free" top left. The fourth shows LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 within an angled perspective on a stand in a living area and the words "Location Free" top left.
LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 from a high angle in a dark space illuminated by a spotlight, with multiple consoles and devices connected to it by wires that look messy before fading away. Zero Connect Box fades in with neatly organised devices and consoles behind it, a red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV as the perspective swings down to show a full view of the TV.

Zero Connect

Innovation, die wahren Mehrwert bietet

Die Zero Connect Box eröffnet ein aufregendes neues Kapitel in LG OLEDs fortlaufendem Vermächtnis. Schließe sämtliche Perpheriegeräte einfach direkt an, anstatt mehrere Kabel zum Fernseher zu verlegen.

Three images show a Zero Connect Box. The first shows a cable being plugged into the Zero Connect Box. The second shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a small table with devices underneath. The third shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a large table with devices and consoles underneath.

*Das Bild dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann mit einer anderen Zero Connect Box für LG OLED evo M4 mit dem Bild geliefert werden.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a living room wall and a games console and laptop connected by messy wires across the room. The console and laptop fade out, then fade in neatly organised with a Zero Connect Box on a table. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

Sorglos

Erspare dir das lästige Herumhantieren hinter dem Fernseher. Die Zero Connect Box verfügt über mehrere Konsolenanschlüsse und lässt sich komplett kabellos mit Geräten verbinden.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a wall showing a man riding a motorbike on a dirt track, and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. The devices fade and the shot zooms out to reveal a bright, modern living room and a Zero Connect Box on a table with devices neatly organised underneath. The image darkens briefly and highlights the Zero Connect Box and devices. A red Wi-Fi signal appears and a red beam emits towards the TV and red circles eminate.

(Fast) Kabellos

Genieße einen aufgeräumteren Raum, in dem nur ein Stromkabel zu deinem Fernseher benötigt wird. Für ungestörtes Fernsehen mit weniger Ablenkungen.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on a wall and devices connected to the TV by messy wires underneath. A white graphic line passes across the image, the devices fade and a Zero Conenct Box appears on a small table. The image briefly darkens and only the TV and Zero Connect Box are highlighted. Everything fades, then the TV and Zero Connect Box reappear highlighted in different locations, this time the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand. The image brightens again. The image darkens one more time and when it brightens, the TV is mounted on a different wall.

Grenzenlos

Du kannst die Platzierung deines TVs beliebig ändern und somit deinen Wohnraum ganz nach deinem Geschmack gestalten – dank Zero Connect Box.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der drahtlose Empfänger des Fernsehers installiert werden.

***Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

****Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*****Der Standfuß ist nur mit dem LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 Zoll kompatibel und separat erhältlich.

******Das 97-Zoll-Modell ist LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 und kann mit einer anderen Zero Connect Box mit LG OLED evo M4 geliefert werden.

Einschalten und genießen

Ultimatives Gaming

Wo superschnelle Action nie ins Stocken gerät

Rüste dich für den Sieg mit AMD FreeSync Premium, G-SYNC-Kompatibilität, 144-Hz-Modus und VRR.

A blurry scene of a car driving fast in a racing game. The scene is refined, resulting in smooth and clear action. NVIDIA G-SYNC logo and FreeSync Premium logo in the top right corner.

*Zertifiziert von Intertek für „Exzellente Gaming-Performance“ und Reaktionszeiten.

**VRR reicht von 40 bis 120 Hz und ist eine zertifizierte Spezifikation von HDMI 2.1. 

***Der 144-Hz-Modus gilt für das 55", 65", 77" und 83"  Modell des OLED evo G4 und ist mit PC-verbundenen Inhalten kompatibel.

Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Es sind keine Pausen nötig, um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay on the left. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game on the right.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl der Game Optimizer als auch das Game Dashboard aktiviert sind. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Tausende von Spieluniversen direkt per Knopfdruck. Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sie sofort auf deinem TV, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" on the left. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails on the right.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER Mode

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen zum Leben, ohne lästige Kabel

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. Die extrem lebendige Bilddarstellung von Dolby Vision wird vom FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt, um die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

**FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Verführerische Klangwelten um dich herum 

Höre das Geschehen um dich herum, mit der unvergleichlichen Klarheit, Detailgenauigkeit und der räumlichen Tiefe von Dolby Atmos.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

α11 4K AI-Prozessor

Der eigens entwickelte α11 4K AI-Prozessor definiert dein OLED-Erlebnis durch Deep Learning völlig neu. Mit herausragenden Bildern und einer unfassbaren Geschwindigkeit. 

LG's α11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

4-fach

Schnellere AI-Performance

1,7-fach

Verbesserte Grafik

1,3-fache

Prozessorgeschwindigkeit

*Der Vergleich basiert auf einem Fernseher mit α9 Gen6 4K AI-Prozessor. 

**Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.  

Intelligenz, die dein OLED-Erlebnis verfeinert

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI-Anpassung

Analysiert deine Sehgewohnheiten

A gallery features 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Wähle einfach deine Lieblingsbilder aus. Der AI Picture Wizard erstellt daraufhin aus 85 Millionen Möglichkeiten ein Bild, das genau auf deinem persönlichen Geschmack basiert und speichert dieses dann in deinem Profil.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Das Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Wohnraum beschaffen ist, wo du sitzt und erzeugt einen Klangraum um dich herum, der perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Wohnraums abgestimmt ist.

AI-Helligkeitssteuerung

Ob Tag oder Nacht: AI Brightness Control erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus und sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of a dancer on a dark stage is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Nacht

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of a dancer on a dark stage is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

Tag

AI Picture Pro

Umwerfend realistisch,
mit authentischem Charme

A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull.

AI Super Upscaling

Nach der Klassifizierung des Bildes sorgen AI Noise Reduction und AI Super Resolution für eine realistische Verbesserung der Szenen.

A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing

Genieße Filme mit einer klareren Wiedergabe der vom Regisseur beabsichtigten Farbabstufungen und emotionalen Nuancen. 

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Höre jedes Detail des Klangspektrums

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 shows musicians on screen as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtueller 11.1.2-Kanal-Surround

Erlebe die atemberaubende Atmosphäre eines umfassenden virtuellen 11.1.2-Surround-Sound-Systems.

A woman singing with a microphone in her hand and orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

KI-Stimmen-Remastering

Selbst in actionreichen Szenen ist die Simme der Hauptfigur deutlich über den Hintergrundgeräuschen zu hören.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Die automatische Klangverfeinerung des AI-Prozessors verstärkt den Sound dynamisch und kraftvoll.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control gleicht den Ton je nach Genre in Echtzeit aus und sorgt so für satte Klarheit.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Der virtuelle 11.1.2-Kanal-Surround-Sound und AI Voice Remastering sind nur bei Modellen mit α11 4K AI-Prozessor verfügbar.

***Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

****Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Brightness Booster Max

Ein verbesserter Light-Boosting-Algorithmus und die Light Control Architecture erhöhen die Spitzenhelligkeit um bis zu 150%.

A whale jumping out of the ocean against a black backdrop. The words "up to 150% brighter" appear above the whale and becomes brighter.

*Die 150%ige Spitzenhelligkeit deckt 3% des Bildschirms ab und gilt für das 55", 65", 77" und 83" Modell des OLED evo G4. Gilt nicht für das 97" Modell des OLED evo G4.  

**70% mehr Helligkeit gilt für das 55", 65", 77" und 83" Modell des OLED evo G4.

***Die Helligkeit variiert je nach Serie und Größe.

****Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

The words "PERFECT BLACK" appear in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Unendlicher Kontrast, der Wirkung zeigt

Szenen, in denen die dunkelsten Schatten und die hellsten Lichter ineinander übergehen, erwachen zum Leben.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**„Andere“ bezieht sich auf einen nicht-glänzenden OLED.

***Die OLED TV-Panels von LG sind von UL auf der Grundlage der UGR-Bewertungsmethode (Unified Glare Rating) als „Discomfort Glare Free“ zertifiziert.

****Verifizierung erfolgt, wenn UGR weniger als 22 beträgt, wenn zwischen 70 Lux und 300 Lux ferngesehen wird.

100% Farbtreue und Farbvolumen

100% Farbvolumen verstärkt satte Farbtöne, während 100% Farbtreue die Schattierungen ohne Verzerrungen erhält.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

*Das OLED-Panel von LG ist von Intertek für 100%ige Farbtreue, gemessen nach CIE DE2000 mit 125 Farbmustern, zertifiziert.

**Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, was von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde. 

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Lang lebe dein OLED TV

Unterstützt durch die 5-Jahre-Panel-Garantie* und OLED Care+.

*In den ersten beiden Jahren der Garantie sind Panel, Teile und Arbeitskosten abgedeckt. Im 3. bis 5. Jahr der Garantie sind nur die Panels abgedeckt, die Arbeitskosten werden in Rechnung gestellt.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand in front of floor-to-ceiling windows in a sunny, modern apartment.

Elegantes, schlankes Design

Schnörkelloses Design für zeitlose Eleganz

On the left, a close-up angled perspective of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand and abstract pink and orange art on the screen. On the right, Zero Connect Box on a small table in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on the wall and a bright image of an orange helicopter over snowy mountains.

Ein cleaner Look wertet die Umgebung auf

Erfreue dich jeden Tag an einem schlicht schönen Display, das sich elegant in deinen Wohnraum einfügt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der drahtlose Empfänger des Fernsehers installiert werden.

***Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

****Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*****Der Standfuß ist nur mit dem LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 Zoll kompatibel und separat erhältlich.

******Das 97-Zoll-Modell ist LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 und kann mit einer anderen Zero Connect Box mit LG OLED evo M4 geliefert werden.

Perfektes Zusammenspiel mit einer LG Soundbar

Unsere beste Soundbar passt
zu diesem LG OLED evo

*Soundbar kann separat gekauft werden und die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

****WOW Interface/WOW Orchestra/WOWCAST-kompatible Fernsehgeräte: OLED G4, C4, B4 und M4.

LG OLED TV showing the buttons Home Office, Game, and Music over a banner for Masters of the Air zooms out to show the TV mounted on a wall in a living room. The following logos are displayed on the TV screen in the image: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now and Udemy.

webOS 24

Mache dein TV-Erlebnis zu deinem eigenen

Erlebe einen Fernseher, der dank "Mein Profil", AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge und den Quick Cards wie für dich gemacht ist.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und bei der Veröffentlichung variieren.

**Stichwörter variieren je nach Anwendung und Tageszeit und werden nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Landessprache unterstützen. 

***Gilt für OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell- und UHD-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023 und neuer.

****Es sind insgesamt vier Upgrades vorgesehen, wobei der Zeitplan je nach Region oder Land variieren kann.

*****Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt. 

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Fast wie ein neuer Fernseher – 5 Jahre lang

Mit dem webOS Re:New-Programm bleibst du auch mit möglichen neuen Features und Funktionen up-to-date. 

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version innerhalb von rund 5 Jahren bei Funktionen und Technologien immer up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

*Brightness Booster Max ist 150 % heller im Vergleich zu Nicht-OLED evo Modellen, basierend auf der Full-White-Messung. 

**Die 5-Jahres-Garantie für Panels deckt Panels, Teile und Arbeitskosten nur im ersten Jahr ab. In den darauffolgenden Jahren werden nur die Panels mit den Arbeitskosten abgedeckt, die dem Kunden in Rechnung gestellt werden.

***Lückenfreie Anbringung ist abhängig von der Installationsumgebung. Da die Installationsbedingungen variieren können, kann ein kleiner Spalt zwischen dem Fernseher und der Wand vorhanden sein. Weitere Informationen findest du in der Installationsanleitung.

****Weltneuheit im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Fernsehgeräten, die über einen Tuner für den Rundfunk verfügen. 

*****True Wireless basiert auf der NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible Validierung zur Reduzierung von Stottern, kurzer Eingangsverzögerung und flimmerfreier Leistung. Visuell verlustfrei aus internen Testergebnissen nach ISO/IEC 29170-2, wobei die tatsächliche Leistung von Einstellungen, Umgebungsbedingungen und Nutzung abhängt. Kabelfreier OLED TV bezieht sich auf die Konnektivität zwischen der Zero Connect Box und dem Bildschirm.

******144Hz gilt für 83/77/65 Zoll OLED M4 (97 Zoll ausgeschlossen). 

Installationsanleitung

Installationsanleitung mit zwei Schritten: (1) Befestigung der Wandhalterung mit einem Schraubendreher, (2) Warnhinweis, den Fernseher beim Anheben nicht am Rahmen zu halten – korrekte Griffpositionen sind dargestellt

1. Installationsanleitung für die Wandmontage von Komponenten

Test

2. Zero Connect Box Installationsanleitung

Test

Product Summary

 

Demension (mm)

W 1851 x H 1062 X D734

Dimensional diagram showing the LG OLED evo M4 65-inch TV with Zero-Gap wall mount installation steps, alongside product dimensions (1441mm width, 836mm height, 24.3mm profile) and Zero Connect Box size (230mm x 230mm x 121.7mm).

FAQ

Q.

Ich bin neugierig bezüglich der Unterschiede zwischen den vielen TV-Typen wie OLED, QNED, NanoCell usw.

A.

OLED nutzt eine selbstleuchtende Technologie, bei der jeder Pixel sein eigenes Licht ohne Hintergrundbeleuchtung erzeugt und dadurch lebendige Farben und klare Bildqualität liefert, die ideal für Filme, Sport und hochauflösende Inhalte ist. QNED maximiert die Farbwiedergabe und den Kontrast, um die höchste Bildqualität unter den LCD-basierten Technologien zu bieten. NanoCell ist eine Technologie, die die Farbreinheit und -genauigkeit verbessert und gleichzeitig eine konstante Bildqualität aus weiten Betrachtungswinkeln bietet, was eine überlegene Farbdarstellung unter LCD-Fernsehern ermöglicht. Auf LG.COM finden Sie auch verschiedene andere TV-Produkte wie Ultra HD und Standard-LED-Fernseher. Bitte informieren Sie sich auf den Produktdetailseiten, um einen Fernseher zu wählen, der Ihren Bedürfnissen und Zwecken entspricht.

Q.

Kann ich einen wandmontierten Fernseher in einen Standtyp umwandeln oder einen Standtyp-Fernseher an die Wand montieren?

A.

Es ist möglich, einen wandmontierten Fernseher in einen Standtyp umzuwandeln oder einen Standtyp-Fernseher an die Wand zu montieren. Wenn Sie einen wandmontierten Fernseher gekauft haben und ihn in einen Standtyp umwandeln möchten, müssen Sie einen kompatiblen Standfuß separat erwerben. Umgekehrt müssen Sie, wenn Sie einen Standtyp-Fernseher an die Wand montieren möchten, eine Wandhalterung separat kaufen und installieren. Wenn Sie den Installationstyp (Wandmontage/Standfuß) nach der Bestellung im ersten Installationsstadium ändern möchten, müssen Sie die bestehende Bestellung stornieren, das Produkt zurückgeben lassen und eine neue Bestellung aufgeben. Daher wird empfohlen, Ihre Installationsumgebung vor der Bestellung zu überprüfen. Je nach Installationsumgebung können zusätzliche Materialkosten oder Installationsgebühren anfallen, und die benötigten Teile können je nach Produktmodell unterschiedlich sein. Für detailliertere Informationen wenden Sie sich bitte an das LG Electronics Kundendienstzentrum.

Q.

Was ist eine bohrfreie Installation? Ist eine Installation ohne Bohren möglich?

A.

Die bohrfreie Installation ist eine Methode, bei der Produkte ohne Bohren von Löchern in die Wand montiert werden, auch bekannt als Link-Installation. Bei der TV-Link-Installationsmethode wird eine feste Halterung in eine Wandsteckdose eingesetzt, um den Fernseher ohne Bohren an der Wand zu befestigen. Für diese Art der Installation muss die Wand aus Beton bestehen, und eine Installation an Zwischenwänden ist nicht möglich. Die Installation kann auch schwierig sein, wenn die Steckdosen an der Installationswand auf einer Seite konzentriert oder zu weit voneinander entfernt sind, daher ist eine vorherige Standortbesichtigung unerlässlich. Beim Kauf eines wandmontierten Fernsehers von LGE.COM unterstützen wir die Installation im Standard-Wandmontageformat. Wenn Sie jedoch nach der Bestellung des Produkts eine bohrfreie/Link-Installation wünschen, wenden Sie sich bitte an das LG Electronics Kundendienstzentrum. Es wird eine vorläufige Standortbesichtigung durchgeführt, um festzustellen, ob eine Installation möglich ist, und bitte beachten Sie, dass zusätzliche Installationskosten anfallen werden.

Q.

Was ist WebOS?

A.

Die bohrfreie Installation ist eine Methode, bei der Produkte ohne Bohren von Löchern in die Wand montiert werden, auch bekannt als Link-Installation. Bei der TV-Link-Installationsmethode wird eine feste Halterung in eine Wandsteckdose eingesetzt, um den Fernseher ohne Bohren an der Wand zu befestigen. Für diese Art der Installation muss die Wand aus Beton bestehen, und eine Installation an Zwischenwänden ist nicht möglich. Die Installation kann auch schwierig sein, wenn die Steckdosen an der Installationswand auf einer Seite konzentriert oder zu weit voneinander entfernt sind, daher ist eine vorherige Standortbesichtigung unerlässlich. Beim Kauf eines wandmontierten Fernsehers von LGE.COM unterstützen wir die Installation im Standard-Wandmontageformat. Wenn Sie jedoch nach der Bestellung des Produkts eine bohrfreie/Link-Installation wünschen, wenden Sie sich bitte an das LG Electronics Kundendienstzentrum. Es wird eine vorläufige Standortbesichtigung durchgeführt, um festzustellen, ob eine Installation möglich ist, und bitte beachten Sie, dass zusätzliche Installationskosten anfallen werden.

Q.

Kann ich OTT-Inhalte auf meinem Fernseher ansehen?

A.

Die bohrfreie Installation ist eine Methode, bei der Produkte ohne Bohren von Löchern in die Wand montiert werden, auch bekannt als Link-Installation. Bei der TV-Link-Installationsmethode wird eine feste Halterung in eine Wandsteckdose eingesetzt, um den Fernseher ohne Bohren an der Wand zu befestigen. Für diese Art der Installation muss die Wand aus Beton bestehen, und eine Installation an Zwischenwänden ist nicht möglich. Die Installation kann auch schwierig sein, wenn die Steckdosen an der Installationswand auf einer Seite konzentriert oder zu weit voneinander entfernt sind, daher ist eine vorherige Standortbesichtigung unerlässlich. Beim Kauf eines wandmontierten Fernsehers von LGE.COM unterstützen wir die Installation im Standard-Wandmontageformat. Wenn Sie jedoch nach der Bestellung des Produkts eine bohrfreie/Link-Installation wünschen, wenden Sie sich bitte an das LG Electronics Kundendienstzentrum. Es wird eine vorläufige Standortbesichtigung durchgeführt, um festzustellen, ob eine Installation möglich ist, und bitte beachten Sie, dass zusätzliche Installationskosten anfallen werden.

Q.

Wie kann ich die KI-Fernbedienung verwenden?

A.

Mit der KI-Spracherkennung können Sie alles von Wetterabfragen bis hin zu Bildqualitätseinstellungen bequem steuern, ohne einen Finger zu rühren. Besonders mit der integrierten Fernbedienungseinstellungsfunktion können Sie sowohl Ihren Fernseher als auch Ihre Set-Top-Box mit nur einer KI-Fernbedienung steuern. Dadurch entfällt die Notwendigkeit, separate Fernbedienungen für Ihren Fernseher und Ihre Set-Top-Box zu verwalten, was Ihr Fernseherlebnis noch komfortabler macht. Wenn Sie mehr über die Funktionen und Anwendungsmöglichkeiten der Spracherkennungs-Fernbedienung erfahren möchten, klicken Sie bitte auf die Schaltfläche unten.

Q.

Ich möchte externe Geräte wie eine Soundbar oder eine Spielkonsole an meinen Fernseher anschließen.

A.

Um externe Geräte wie Soundbars oder Spielkonsolen an Ihren Fernseher anzuschließen, ist die Verwendung von HDMI-Anschlüssen die gängigste Methode. Für Soundbars können Sie neben HDMI-Kabeln auch optische Kabel (OPTICAL) verwenden oder, je nach Gerät, drahtlos über Bluetooth verbinden. Beim Anschluss einer Spielkonsole verbinden Sie den HDMI-Ausgangsanschluss der Konsole mit dem HDMI-Eingangsanschluss des Fernsehers über ein HDMI-Kabel und ändern dann die Eingangsquelle des Fernsehers auf diesen HDMI-Anschluss, um den Spielbildschirm anzuzeigen. Außerdem können Sie verschiedene Peripheriegeräte wie Tastaturen, Mäuse und externe Festplatten über die USB-Anschlüsse des Fernsehers anschließen. Da die unterstützten Anschlüsse und Verbindungsmethoden je nach Fernsehmodell unterschiedlich sein können, überprüfen Sie bitte die LG Electronics Kundendienstseite für die genaue Methode für Ihr Modell.

Q.

Kann ich zusätzliche TV-bezogene Teile wie Fernbedienungen, Standfüße oder Wandhalterungen kaufen?

A.

LG.COM verkauft verschiedene Pflegeprodukte und Verbrauchsmaterialien, damit Sie Ihren gekauften Fernseher besser genießen können. Wenn Sie zusätzliche Artikel wie Fernbedienungen, Standfüße oder Wandhalterungen kaufen möchten, besuchen Sie bitte die Seite für Pflegeprodukte/Verbrauchsmaterialien. Die Kompatibilität kann jedoch je nach dem Produkt, das Sie besitzen, variieren. Bitte überprüfen Sie daher unbedingt die Kompatibilität, bevor Sie Pflegeprodukte oder Verbrauchsmaterialien kaufen. Mit der Funktion [Verbrauchsmaterialien für meine Produkte anzeigen] werden Ihnen nur die Teile angezeigt, die zu Ihrem Produkt passen, was bequemer wäre, nicht wahr? Wenn Sie Schwierigkeiten haben, die gewünschten Pflegeprodukte oder Verbrauchsmaterialien zu finden, wenden Sie sich bitte an das LG Electronics Kundendienstzentrum.

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich