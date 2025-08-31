Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Eine Person genießt eine Tasse Kaffee und hält ein Smartphone, auf dem die LG ThinQ App angezeigt wird.

ThinQ® macht dein Leben einfacher.

ThinQ® ist eine App für intelligente LG-Haushaltsgeräte und gibt dir die Steuerung sowie mehr Komfort in die Hand. So wird dein Leben einfacher und du kannst den Komfort deines Zuhauses voll genießen.

ThinQ<sup>®</sup> macht dein Leben einfacher. Google PlayThinQ<sup>®</sup> macht dein Leben einfacher. Apple App Store

Für deinen Lebensstil gemacht

ThinQ® ist eine App für intelligente LG-Haushaltsgeräte und gibt dir die Steuerung und damit Komfort in die Hand. Das macht dein Leben einfacher und lässt dich den Komfort deines Zuhauses genießen.

Eine moderne Küche mit einem LG Kühlschrank. Unten rechts auf dem Bild ist eine Schnittansicht des Produkts zu sehen.

Kühlschrank

Jetzt kaufen
LG Waschmaschine und daneben eine dekorative Vase. Unten rechts auf dem Bild ist eine Schnittansicht des Produkts zu sehen.

Waschmaschine

Jetzt kaufen
LG Trockner und daneben ein Wäschekorb. Unten rechts auf dem Bild ist eine Schnittansicht des Produkts zu sehen.

Trockner

Jetzt kaufen
An eine Wand installierte LG Klimaanlage an der Wand montiert. Unten rechts auf dem Bild ist eine Schnittansicht des Produkts zu sehen.

Klimaanlage

Jetzt kaufen
Eine lächelnde Frau sitzt mit dem Smartphone in einem hellen Wohnzimmer auf einer Couch.

Verschönere jeden Augenblick – mit
ThinQ UP

ThinQ UP ist mehr als nur ein Upgrade. ThinQ UP ist eine Reise in Richtung eines angenehmen und zielbewussten Lebens. Gestalte jeden Augenblick in deinem Zuhause noch angenehmer.

Verschönere jeden Augenblick – mit <br>ThinQ UP Google PlayVerschönere jeden Augenblick – mit <br>ThinQ UP Apple App Store
KücheWaschkücheRaumluft

Genau auf deinen Lebensstil ausgelegt

Nachtmodus

Regelung der Helligkeit zur Nachtzeit
stets zur Hand

Nach dem Upgrade kannst du die Helligkeit der Innenbeleuchtung in der Nacht feiner einstellen, was eine individuellere und angenehmere Nachtansicht ermöglicht.

*Das Video oben dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Moderne Wäschepflege ist mehr als nur Waschen

Ein Video zeigt eine LG-Waschmaschine mit verschiedenen Endmelodien. Am Ende wird die LG ThinQ App präsentiert.

Saisonale Melodie

Beende jeden Waschgang mit deiner saisonalen Melodie.

Wähle aus verschiedenen saisonalen Melodien den perfekten Klang, der dir das Ende des Waschgangs angenehm ankündigt.

*Das Video oben dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Individueller Startbildschirm

Bringe Freude in deine Waschroutine mit individuell gestaltbaren Startbildschirmen

    • Eine Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds einer LG Waschmaschine.

      Personalisiere den Startbildschirm deiner Waschmaschine durch deine individuellen Themen.

    • Eine Nahaufnahme des Bedienfelds eines LG Trockners.

      Erlebe bei jeder Wäsche einen frischen und elanvollen Start.  

*Die Bilder oben dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Bleib cool – dank intelligenterer Steuerung

Ein Video präsentiert eine LG Klimaanlage und verschiedene Start/Ende-Klänge. Am Ende des Videos wird die LG ThinQ-App gezeigt.

Start/End-Melodie

Erfrische deinen Raum mit saisonalen Melodien.

LG DUALCOOL bietet dir frische saisonale Benachrichtigungstöne, die deinen Tag lebendig machen.

*Das Video oben dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*Es wird erwartet, dass die Palette der betreffenden Modelle erweitert wird. Die Palette kann in Abhängigkeit von zeitlichen Erwägungen angepasst werden.

 

Eine ältere, eine Brille tragende Frau mit grauem Haar sitzt lächelnd auf einer Couch und nutzt ein Telefon.

Geräte, die mit dir wachsen

ThinQ UP ermöglicht es dir, deine smarten Geräte ganz nach deinen Wünschen anzupassen. Lade neue Funktionen und Verbesserungen herunter, die zu deinem Lebensstil und deinen persönlichen Vorlieben passen.

Geräte, die mit dir wachsen Google PlayGeräte, die mit dir wachsen Apple App Store

*Die Funktionen von ThinQ® können je nach Produkt und Land variieren. Informationen zur Verfügbarkeit der Services erhältst du bei deinem lokalen LG-Vertriebspartner oder direkt bei LG.

*Um die ThinQ-Funktion zu nutzen, musst du die LG ThinQ-App aus dem Google Play Store oder Apple App Store auf dein Smartphone herunterladen und eine Verbindung zum WLAN herstellen.

*Bitte überprüfe vor der Nutzung die technischen Daten deines Smartphones (Android OS 9.0 oder höher, iOS 15.0 oder höher).

*Der oben gezeigte Bildschirm der mobilen Anwendung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann von der tatsächlichen Anwendung und ihren Versionen abweichen.

*Der ThinQ UP-Service ist seit März 2025 für die LG Waschmaschinen-Modelle F4WX9092, F4WX9092B in Deutschland, F4W9009TBC, F4W9009TWC in England sowie F94X92WSTE in Frankreich verfügbar.

*Der ThinQ UP-Service ist seit März 2025 für die LG Trockner-Modelle RT90X8C in Deutschland sowie RH9X71WH, RH9X76WH, RH9X76BM in Frankreich verfügbar.

*Der ThinQ UP-Service ist seit März 2025 für den LG MoodUP Kühlschrank Modell GMV960NNME in Deutschland, England, Spanien, Italien, Frankreich und Polen verfügbar.

*Es wird erwartet, dass die verfügbaren Modelle erweitert werden. Anpassungen können je nach zeitlichen Rahmenbedingungen vorgenommen werden.