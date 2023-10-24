About Cookies on This Site

α9 Gen2 Prozessormit Deep Learning

*Die oben genannten Funktionen werden mittels Deep-Learning-Technologie ermöglicht und verbessern die Bild- und Tonqualität.
*Das in diesem Beitrag genannte herkömmliche Produkt basiert auf dem LG-Vorgängermodell; die Bilder sind simuliert.

Der Einfluss von AI auf die Bildqualität

Der α9 Prozessor der zweiten Generation erkennt auf Basis von Millionen bekannter Inhalte die Qualität des zugespielten Videomaterials. Er optimiert Klarheit, Schärfe, Details und Helligkeit mithilfe von Deep Learning-Algorithmen, um durch die Analyse von Inhalten und Umgebungslicht kristallklare Bilder zu reproduzieren.

*Die Umgebungsoptimierungsfunktion ist auf HDR-Inhalte beschränkt.

AI Picture1

AI Picture

Unabhängig von der Eingangsqualität werden stets gestochen scharfe Bilder angezeigt, da der α9 Gen2 Prozessor die Qualität des Originalinhalts erkennt und die Bildklarheit und -schärfe optimiert.

Dolby Vision™ HDR optimiert das Bild für einen unvergesslichen Film- und Seriengenuss. Dank AI Brightness passt sich die Darstellung automatisch an wechselndes Umgebungslicht an.

Der Einfluss von AI auf die Tonqualität

Der α9 Gen2 Prozessor optimiert den Sound je nach Audio-Genre, indem er anhand einer ausgeklügelten Mustererkennung Sprache, Effekt und Frequenz identifiziert. Darüber hinaus erzeugt die Technologie einen ausgewogenen, an den jeweiligen Raum angepassten und sehr überzeugenden virtuellen Raumklang.

 

AI Sound1

AI Sound

Mit dem α9 Gen2 Prozessor wird die Audioquelle analysiert, um je nach Inhaltstyp einen optimalen Klang zu generieren. Der Prozessor rechnet außerdem 2.0-Kanal-Sound zu hochwertigem virtuellen 5.1-Surround-Sound hoch.

*Diese Funktion ist verfügbar, wenn Sie die One-Touch-Klangoptimierung in den Klangeinstellungen aktivieren.