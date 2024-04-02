We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mehr Auswahl, Mehr Freude
LG QNED gibt es jetzt in größeren Formaten, mit besseren Spezifikationen und in einer größeren Auswahl als je zuvor. Egal, ob Sie den besten 8K Mini LED TV, einen atemberaubenden 4K-Allround-Fernseher oder einen TV für Spiele, Filme, Sport oder mehr suchen – der LG QNED, der perfekt zu Ihnen passt, wartet schon auf Sie.
|Features
|QNED99 (2021 model)
|QNED91 (2021 model)
|QNED86 (2022 model)
|QNED81 (2022 model)
|
LG QNED99 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
|
LG QNED91 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
|
LG QNED86 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV
|
LG QNED81 4K Smart QNED TV
|Display
|8K 86“ / 75“ / 65"
|4K 75“ / 65"
|4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55"
|4K 86" / 75“ / 65" / 55" / 50"
|miniLED
|miniLED
|miniLED
|miniLED
|-
|Dimming
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Precision Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Color
|100% Color Consistency
|100% Color Consistency
|100% Color Volume
|-
|Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|Ultra Contrast
|-
|Audio
|4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos
|2.2 Ch. / 40W (86/75“) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65/55/50“)
|Stand
|Crescent Stand
|Crescent Stand
|Crescent Stand
|Crescent Stand
|Processor
|α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K
|α7 Gen4 Processor 4K
|α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
|α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
|HDR
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro
|HDR10 Pro
|HDMI Bandwidth
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI2.1
|HDMI features
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|ALLM / eARC
|VRR
|-
|VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR
|AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR
|Gaming
|Game Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
|Game Optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
|Smart
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
|Voice Control
|Hands-free Voice Control
|via Magic Remote
|via Magic Remote
|via Magic Remote
|Platform
|webOS 21
|webOS 21
|webOS 22
|webOS 22
*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgröße variieren.