Nanocell Design

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher ist an einer weißen Wand montiert. Der Bildschirm zeigt große Blätter in leuchtenden Farben.

Ein Fernseher mit mehr als einer kreativen Seite.

Werten Sie Ihr Wohnambiente mit einem schlanken, für die Wandmontage optimierten Fernseher auf, der sich in jede Wohnungseinrichtung harmonisch einfügt.

Minimalistisches Design für maximale Schönheit.

LG NanoCell TVs hängen mit ihrem schlanken, minimalistischen Design wie ein modernes Kunstwerk an der Wand und verleihen Ihrem Zuhause einen Hauch von Schönheit und Eleganz.

Ein Flachbildfernseher an einer grauen Wand neben einem raumhohen Fenster und natürlich wirkenden Holzmöbeln. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Waldszene mit Licht, das durch die Bäume schimmert.

Kantenansichten verdeutlichen die Schlankheit des Fernsehers.

Einfache Installation. Hochwertige Verarbeitung.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom hier gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Heben Sie sich von der Masse ab.

Inspiriert von Kunstausstellungen können ausgewählte LG NanoCell TVs jetzt mit dem neuen und optional erhältlichen Gallery-Standfuß kombiniert werden. Dieser gibt Ihnen die Freiheit, Ihren Fernseher so zu präsentieren, wie Sie es wünschen, damit er sich optimal in Ihr Wohnambiente einfügen kann.

Fernseher auf einem Standfuß in einem Raum auf dem Boden stehend, umgeben von Möbeln und Dekor aus Holz. Fernseher in einem modern eingerichteten Raum mit Zimmerpflanzen, auf dem Boden auf einem Standfuß stehend. Fernseher in einem modern eingerichteten Raum, vor dem Fenster auf dem Boden auf einem Standfuß stehend.

Zwei Bilder, das obere zeigt die Halterung für die Montage und das untere Bild zeigt den Standfuß.

Einfach montiert,
einfach in der Handhabung.

Der Gallery-Standfuß wird mit einer dazugehörigen Halterung und Zubehörteilen geliefert, durch die Ihr Fernseher andere kleine Geräte halten kann. Das Kabelmanagementsystem wurde speziell entwickelt, um den hochwertigen Look im Stil einer Kunstgalerie aufrechtzuerhalten.

*Der Gallery-Standfuß ist nur für die Modelle NANO75, NANO77, NANO80 und NANO85 mit jeweils 55 und 65 Zoll erhältlich.
*Der Gallery-Standfuß ist separat erhältlich.

Eintauchen von einer Seite zur anderen.

Der riesige Bildschirm der LG NanoCell TVs ist größer als je zuvor – und kommt dank unseres Cinema Screen Designs mit einem minimalen Rahmen aus. Dadurch verschwimmt die Grenze zwischen Fiktion und Realität mehr denn je. Für ein beeindruckendes und authentisches Kino-Feeling in Ihrem Zuhause.

 

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher an einer grauen Wand neben einem raumhohen Fenster. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Waldszene mit Licht, das durch die Bäume schimmert.

Mehr Bildschirmfläche.
Mehr Platz.
Mehr Möglichkeiten.

"Frau beim Yoga in der Mitte eines Raumes vor einem großen, an der Wand montierten Flachbildfernseher. Rückansicht einer Frau, die ein Videomeeting mit Teilnehmern abhält, die auf dem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher angezeigt werden. Ein Mann und eine Frau kochen gemeinsam vor einem großen wandmontierten TV."

