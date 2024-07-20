Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Grenzenlose Unterhaltung wartet auf dich

Die spannendsten Streaming-Dienste und TV-Apps auf deinem LG TV vereint.

*Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

Der Streaming-Startbildschirm zeigt alle Apps, Kategorien und empfohlenen Inhalte an.

Home Screen

Heimat von allem, was du siehst

Wann immer du deinen Fernseher einschaltest, gehe zu "Mein Profil", um deine Apps zu erkunden, in deine Lieblingsserien einzutauchen und Empfehlungen zu erhalten, was du als nächstes sehen kannst. 

Globale Streaming-Dienste

Erlebe Welten mit unendlich
vielen Inhalten 

Noch nie sahen Sendungen so fantastisch aus, dass man sie unbedingt weiterschauen wollte. Verpasse keine Inhalte mehr auf Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video und Apple TV+.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

**Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ und die dazugehörigen Dienste sind separate Abonnements erforderlich.

***Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

****Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochtergesellschaften.

Die Logos von Paramount+, Rakuten TV, ROXi und Now erscheinen in einer Reihe. Darunter befinden sich Poster für exklusive TV-Serien und Filme.

Weitere Streaming-Dienste

Unendlich viele Sendungen zum Streamen

Entdecke Serien, Filme, Dokumentarfilme und vieles mehr mit den verfügbaren Streaming-Diensten.

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

**Es können separate Abonnements und damit verbundene Einrichtungen erforderlich sein.

Zwei Frauen schauen sich ein Fußballspiel in einem gemütlichen Wohnzimmer an. Eine Frau hält einen Fußball und beide feuern ihre Mannschaft mit gelben und roten Lautsprechern an. Die folgenden Logos werden unten angezeigt. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, ESPN und DAZN.

Sport

Verfolge deinen Lieblingssport

Sportfans, das ist für euch! Richte deine individuelle Seite mit deinen Lieblingsmannschaften und -ligen ein, um Tabellen, Spielstände und Spiele von einem Ort aus zu verfolgen.

Weitere Apps entdecken

*Bestimmte Apps werden möglicherweise nicht zur gleichen Zeit wie webOS eingeführt und die Verfügbarkeit ist abhängig von der jeweiligen Region.