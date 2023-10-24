About Cookies on This Site

Nanocell Cinema
Nanocell Cinema
Eine überflutete Straße mit Menschen und Fahrzeugen, die im Wasser treiben, und Gebäuden, die zu beiden Seiten einstürzen.

NanoCell Cinema.
Eine Leistung, die für die Große Leinwand Gemacht ist.

Verwandeln Sie Ihr Zuhause in das Kino, von dem Sie schon immer geträumt haben – mithilfe eines Fernsehers, der wirklich kinotauglich ist.

Das Geheimnis Echten Kinogenusses.

Bessere Filmabende Dank Eines Kinotauglichen Displays.

Genießen Sie das volle Kinoerlebnis bequem von zu Hause aus auf dem Großbildschirm des LG NanoCell TV.

Ein großer Fernseher, montiert an einer grauen Steinwand neben bodentiefen Fenstern in einem modern eingerichteten Raum. Auf dem Bildschirm ist eine rothaarige Frau zu sehen, die einen gespannten Bogen hält.

Full Array Local Dimming

Dunkle Szenen Haben Einzug in die Welt des Films Gehalten.

Dank mehrerer präzise gesteuerter Dimming-Zonen bietet Full Array Local Dimming eine verbesserte Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung und damit tiefere Schwarztöne. Dadurch wird der Kontrast erhöht und ein detailreicheres Bild auch in dunklen Filmszenen angezeigt.

Eine in der Mitte geteilte Kampfszene aus einem Film. Links wird sie auf einem konventionellen Fernseher in matten Farben gezeigt, rechts wird ein helleres, detailreicheres Bild wiedergegeben, wie es auf einem LG NanoCell TV üblich ist.

Ein in der Mitte geteiltes Bild zeigt verschiedene TV-Dimming-Technologien. Die linke Seite zeigt Edge Dimming, die rechte Seite Full Array Dimming. Auf der rechten Seite sind mehr Details und Schärfe zu sehen.

*Full Array Dimming wird von allen Größen der Modelle NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt. Es ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell NANO85 verfügbar.
*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den Perfekten Fernseher Gefunden?

FILMMAKER MODE™

Filme, Wie Sie sein Sollen.

Im FILMMAKER MODE™ wird die Bewegungsglättung deaktiviert, während die ursprünglichen Seitenverhältnisse, Farben und Bildraten erhalten bleiben. Dadurch wird die ursprüngliche Vision des Regisseurs genau wiedergegeben, sodass Sie den Film so erleben, wie es beabsichtigt war.

Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos

Sehen und Hören Sie Dolby von Seiner Besten Seite.

Die LG NanoCell TVs sind mit den neuesten Lösungen von Dolby ausgestattet. Dolby Vision IQ nutzt Metadaten und die in den Fernsehern eingebauten Lichtsensoren, um die Bildqualität je nach Inhaltsgenre und Umgebung zu optimieren, während Dolby Atmos gleichzeitig einen mehrdimensionalen, immersiven Klang beisteuert. Eine leistungsstarke Kombination, die ein realistischeres Erlebnis beim Anschauen von Filmen bietet.

Die Logos von Dolby Vision IQ und Atmos sind horizontal angeordnet. Unterhalb der Logos sitzen ein Vater und ein Sohn auf einer Couch und sehen fern. In der Mitte des schwarz-orangenen Hintergrunds ist ein Mädchen zu sehen, das einen mineralischen Stein hält.

*Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos werden den Modellen NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 und NANO85 in allen erhältlichen Größen unterstützt. Sie sind nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell des NANO75 verfügbar.

HDR 10 Pro

Erwecken Sie alles, Was Sie Sehen, zum Leben.

Die LG-eigene Dynamikbereich-Technologie, HDR 10 Pro, passt die Helligkeit an, um die Farben zu optimieren, jedes noch so kleine Detail zu enthüllen und jedem Bild eine lebensechte Klarheit zu verleihen. Darüber hinaus intensiviert sie auch reguläre HDR-Inhalte. Jetzt werden all Ihre Lieblingsfilme und -sendungen von Anfang bis Ende mit noch lebendigeren und strahlenderen Farben wiedergegeben.

Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR“ auf der oberen linken Seite ist unscharf. Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR 10 Pro“ auf der oberen rechten Seite ist scharf.

Der strukturelle Ablauf von HDR 10 Pro zeigt das Ausgangsbild nach der Verarbeitung des Eingangsbildes durch den LG TV.

*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Automatische Kalibrierung

Präzision auf Expertenniveau.

Die automatische Kalibrierung unterstützt Hardware-Tuning auf höchstem Niveau, sodass Experten eine schnelle Kalibrierung der LG NanoCell TVs durchführen können. Dies stellt sicher, dass das TV-Gerät so eingestellt wird, dass es eine optimale Bildgenauigkeit bietet und hilft, potenzielle Luminanzabweichungen zu vermeiden, um ein qualitativ hochwertiges Bild zu garantieren, das auch Experten zufriedenstellt.

 

Ein Ingenieur in einem Arbeitsraum betätigt den Controller, um ein auf einem Monitor angezeigtes Bild anzupassen.

*Die automatische Kalibrierung wird von den Modellen NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 und NANO85 in allen erhältlichen Größen unterstützt. Sie ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell des NANO75 verfügbar.

Unterhaltung

Jetzt im Stream auf dem LG NanoCell.

Die LG NanoCell TVs unterstützen Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV. Jetzt können Sie all Ihre Lieblingsfilme, -fernsehsendungen und -dokumentationen in außergewöhnlicher Bildqualität und mit beeindruckendem Klang genießen.

Die Logos von Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV sind horizontal angeordnet. Unter den Logos sind Poster von „Borat Anschluss Moviefilm“ von Amazon Original, „Haus des Geldes“ von Netflix, „WandaVision“ von Disney+ und „Greyhound – Schlacht im Atlantik“ von Apple TV ebenfalls horizontal aufgereiht.

*Netflix-Streaming-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
*Ein Abonnement von Disney+ ist erforderlich. Unterliegt den hier nachzulesenden Bedingungen: http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney und seine verbundenen Unternehmen.
*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Für die Amazon-Prime-Mitgliedschaft und/oder Prime Video fallen
Gebühren an. Auf primevideo.com/terms finden Sie weitere Informationen.
*Ein Abonnement von Apple TV+ ist erforderlich. Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Markenzeichen von Apple Inc.
*Die angebotenen Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

Wählen Sie Ihren Nanocell

