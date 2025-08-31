We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG QNED evo Fernseher vereinen die fortschrittliche Mini-LED-Technologie mit Dynamic QNED Color, LGs neuer, erweiterter Farbraumtechnologie für ein Farbvolumen von 100%. In Kombination mit dem neuen α-AI-Prozessor erwecken unsere QNED TVs jeden Pixel auf deinem Fernseher zum Leben. Entdecke das passende Modell mit Bildschirmdiagonalen zwischen 50 und 100 Zoll.