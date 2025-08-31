Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Lass dich von unserer Auswahl an Smart TVs inspirieren und finde deinen passenden Fernseher von LG. Entdecke die intelligenten Funktionen unserer Modelle und überzeuge dich von der intuitiven und einfach zu bedienenden webOS-Oberfläche online und offline. Unsere Smart TVs sind mit der innovativen OLED- oder OLED evo-Technologie in 4K und 8K erhältlich. Darüber hinaus gibt es unsere LCD TVs mit QNED, Nanocell, UHD und Full HD in 4K.

 

Smart TV: Was ist das eigentlich?

Ganz einfach: Smart TV ist das Fernsehen der Zukunft. Die internetfähigen Fernseher sind mit intelligenten Funktionen ausgestattet, sodass dein Entertainment-Erlebnis auf ein neues Level gehoben wird. Lehne dich zurück und genieße deine Lieblingsfilme und -serien ganz bequem auf deinem Smart TV per Netflix Streaming oder einem anderen Streamingdienst-Anbieter. Greife auf Inhalte im World Wide Web zu, die dich persönlich interessieren oder nutze die praktischen TV Apps – unsere Smart TVs sind so flexibel wie du. Mit der innovativen LG Magic Remote-Fernbedienung navigierst du dich ganz einfach und unkompliziert durch alle Funktionen und Inhalte. Die integrierte Sprachsteuerung macht dies noch angenehmer: Du sprichst und der Smart TV führt für dich aus. Denn unsere Smart TVs machen Fernsehen einfach einfacher.

Dank Smart TVs mit einem Satz zum Ziel

Kompatible Smart TVs können mithilfe der Magic Remote-Fernbedienung per Sprachbefehl gesteuert werden. Einfach die Mikrofontaste gedrückt halten und in das Mikrofon sprechen, das an der Spitze der Fernbedienung eingebaut wurde. Nun setzt das LG-eigene ThinQ-System die Sprachbefehle in Ergebnisse um: Ob Lautstärke, Anschlusswechsel oder Sleep Timer – die Steuerung des Fernsehers war nie einfacher. Darüber hinaus sind unsere Smart TVs auch mit Google Assistant und Alexa ausgestattet. Frage deinen Fernseher alles, was du deinen Smart Speaker fragen würdest, greife per Sprachsteuerung auf deine Google Fotos oder Amazon Music zu oder steuere dein Smart Home über den TV.

Smart TVs mit innovativem LG AI ThinQ®

Die Abkürzung „AI“ in LG AI ThinQ steht für den englischen Ausdruck „Artificial Intelligence“, was übersetzt „künstliche Intelligenz“ bedeutet. Unsere Smart TVs sind also mit einer hochmodernen KI ausgestattet, die dein Unterhaltungserlebnis ein Stück einfacher macht. Dein Smart TV ist stets für deine Anfragen bereit: Deine Sprachanweisungen werden direkt verarbeitet und ausgeführt. Die Smart TVs mit α-Prozessor sind mit AI Funktionen, wie AI Picture (Pro), AI Brightness und AI Sound ausgestattet. Diese optimieren die Bild- und Toninhalte ganz automatisch nach einer Analyse der Quelle und setzen nur die Verbesserungen um, die unter den gegebenen Umständen auch sinnvoll sind. Entdecke jetzt die neue Art des Fernsehens!

LG Magic Remote: Die smarte Fernbedienung

Mit der LG Magic Remote* hält eine neue Generation von Universal-Fernbedienungen Einzug in deine vier Wände. Diese ist vielseitig für dich einsetzbar: Steuere nicht nur deinen Smart TV, sondern auch deinen Blu-ray-Player, dein Home Cinema-System oder andere kompatible Geräte. Du entscheidest, wie du dich über die Benutzeroberfläche des Smart TV bewegen möchtest: Die Fernbedienung reagiert auf Gestiken, die einen Mauszeiger auf dem Smart TV Screen erscheinen lassen, den du mit deiner Hand steuern kannst. So kannst du buchstäblich im Handumdrehen komplexe Befehle ausführen und umfangreiche Eingaben machen. Du willst wissen, wie das Wetter wird oder was abends im Fernsehen läuft? Dank der integrierten Sprachsteuerung bekommst du von deinem Smart TV direkt die passenden Antworten aus dem World Wide Web geliefert.

 

*Die Magic Remote-Fernbedienung ist nicht bei jedem Modell im Lieferumfang enthalten.

 

LG webOS – so smart kann Fernsehen sein

Fernsehen, Surfen, Streamen – dies und vieles mehr wird mit der innovativen LG webOS-Oberfläche auf deinem Smart TV zum Kinderspiel. Filme und Serien kannst du problemlos über Streamingdienste, wie Netflix oder Amazon abrufen – und das ganz ohne einen zusätzlichen Smart TV Stick. Synchronisiere dein Smartphone und genieße deine privaten Fotos und Videos in der herausragenden Wiedergabequalität unserer Smart TVs – z.B. auf einem großflächigen OLED Fernseher mit brillanter Farbwiedergabe in 4K. Die Bedienung ist einfach und intuitiv, sodass du dich entspannt zurücklehnen und die perfekte Symbiose von On-Demand-TV, Kino, Sport und Musik genießen kannst. Zudem bietet der LG Store für dich immer neue TV Apps, Empfehlungen und vieles mehr. Mit einem LG Fernseher erlebst du Entertainment auf eine ganz neue Art und Weise – überzeuge dich selbst!

Apps für deinen LG Smart TV

Egal, ob On-Demand-TV, das Streamen von deinen Lieblingsinhalten oder kuriose Videos aus dem Netz: Die TV Apps für LG Smart TVs halten eine große Auswahl an verschiedensten Unterhaltungsmöglichkeiten für dich bereit. Schau dir Sportereignisse über die Channels auf Amazon Instant Video an, erlebe eine packende Doku auf Netflix oder genieße über Zattoo Free TV live. Auch deine Musikhighlights kannst du ganz unkompliziert per Smart TV streamen und dafür TV Apps, wie Deezer oder Spotify, verwenden. Die innovative webOS-Benutzeroberfläche ist mit dem LG Store verknüpft, sodass du dich permanent über neue TV Apps auf dem Laufenden halten kannst: 3, 2, 1 – Streaming!

