65 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78 + Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23
65UR78006LK EU 수정.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78 + Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23

65UR78006LK EU 수정.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65UR78006LK.MR23GN

65 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78 + Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23

Eine Frontansicht des LG UHD TV

65UR78006LK

65 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78
65UR78006LK EU 수정.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
MR23GN

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23
DISPLAY

Display-Typ

4K UHD

Bildschirmauflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Direct LED

Bildwiederholfrequenz

50 Hz (nativ)

BILDVERARBEITUNG

Bildprozessor

α5 4K AI-Prozessor Gen6

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

9 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum)

GAMING

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

SMART TV

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert-Funktion

Ja

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Internet Browser

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

kompatibel

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

kompatibel

Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)

Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

Ja

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Leistung

20 Watt

AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

kompatibel

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

Nach unten abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 2)

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v 5.0)

LAN (Ethernet)

1

Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

1

HDMI-Eingänge

3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM wie in HDMI 2.1 spezifiziert)

CI-Slot

1

Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

2

USB-Anschlüsse

2 (USB 2.0)

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Graustufen

Ja

Invertierte Farben

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.454x838x57,7

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.454x903x269

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

1.600x970x172

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

1.156x269

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

21,4

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

21,6

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

27,6

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

300x300

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806087095296

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

Standard-Fernbedienung

Stromkabel

Ja (abnehmbar)

Batterien für Fernbedienung

Ja (2x AAA)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(65UR78006LK)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(65UR78006LK)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (65UR78006LK)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
GENERAL

EAN

8806091978882

Modellcode

MR23GN.AEU

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHT

Abmessung des Produkts (cm)

4.2 x 19.11 x 3.12

Gewicht des Produkts (g)

98.8

65UR78006LK.MR23GN

65 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78 + Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23

65UR78006LK EU 수정.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt