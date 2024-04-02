86UR78006LB.MR23GN

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78 + Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23
-
86 Zoll LG 4K Smart UHD TV UR78
-
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR23
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display-Typ
-
4K UHD
-
Bildschirmauflösung
-
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
-
Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)
-
Direct LED
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
50 Hz (nativ)
BILDVERARBEITUNG
-
Bildprozessor
-
α5 4K AI-Prozessor Gen6
-
AI Upscaling
-
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Ja
-
AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)
-
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Ja
-
Voreingestellte Bildmodi
-
9 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum)
GAMING
-
Unterstützt HGIG
-
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
-
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Ja
SMART TV
-
Unterstützt Apple Airplay2
-
Ja
-
Betriebssystem (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert-Funktion
-
Ja
-
Familien-Einstellungen
-
Ja
-
ThinQ
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams
-
Ja
-
Internet Browser
-
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
-
kompatibel
-
LG Channels
-
Ja
-
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung
-
kompatibel
-
Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App
-
Ja (LG ThinQ)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)
-
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
Simultane Audioausgabe
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion
-
Ja (2-Wege-Playback)
-
Leistung
-
20 Watt
-
AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)
-
kompatibel
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)
-
Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher
-
Nach unten abstrahlend
-
Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)
-
2.0
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Ja
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (auf HDMI 1)
-
Bluetooth-Unterstützung
-
Ja (v 5.0)
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
1
-
Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)
-
1
-
HDMI-Eingänge
-
3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM wie in HDMI 2.1 spezifiziert)
-
CI-Slot
-
1
-
Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)
-
2
-
USB-Anschlüsse
-
2 (USB 2.0)
-
WLAN
-
Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)
BARRIEREFREIHEIT
-
Hoher Kontrast
-
Ja
-
Graustufen
-
Ja
-
Invertierte Farben
-
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.927x1.104x59,9
-
Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.927x1.164x362
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
-
2.115x1.215x228
-
Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)
-
1.532x362
-
Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß
-
45,2
-
Gewicht TV mit Standfuß
-
45,9
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
-
58,4
-
Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)
-
600x400
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806087084252
STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
-
Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)
-
Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz
-
Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)
-
Unter 0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG
-
Fernbedienung
-
Standard-Fernbedienung
-
Stromkabel
-
Ja (fest am TV angebracht)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
-
Ja (2x AAA)
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
GENERAL
-
EAN
-
8806091978882
-
Modellcode
-
MR23GN.AEU
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHT
-
Abmessung des Produkts (cm)
-
4.2 x 19.11 x 3.12
-
Gewicht des Produkts (g)
-
98.8
