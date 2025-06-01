Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91 + 32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63
32LQ63006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
TV TV

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

  • Beim Kauf von Aktionsprodukten bekommst du einen gestaffelten Cadooz BestChoice Premium Gutschein. Die Höhe richtet sich nach deinem Einkaufswert:

    • 299–499 €30 € Gutschein
    • 500–999 €50 € Gutschein
    • 1.000–2.000 €100 € Gutschein
    • über 2.000 €200 € Gutschein

  • LG Member Days - Premium Angebote! Sichere dir zusätzlich 10% Rabatt, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate und einen cadooz Gutschein bis zu 200€ exklusiv auf LG.com!

98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91 + 32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63

32LQ63006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
TV TV

98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91 + 32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63

98UT91006LA.32LQ63
  • Vorderseite von 98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91 &#43; 32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63 98UT91006LA.32LQ63
Vorderseite von 98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91 &#43; 32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63 98UT91006LA.32LQ63

LG Member Days

Nur für LG Member

LG Member Days sind da!

10% Rabatt mit dem Code Member10, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate, kostenlose Lieferung und einen Premium Gutschein bis zu 200€ auf Aktionsprodukte sichern – nur auf LG.com.

LG Member Days sind da! Mehr erfahren
2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
LG 32LQ63006LA Vorderansicht des LG UHD TV mit eingefügtem Bild und Produktlogo

32LQ63006LA

32 Zoll LG Full HD TV LQ63
32LQ63006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

98UT91006LA.AEEQ

98 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT91
98UT91006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

Dimension (mm)

32lq63006la

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

Direct LED

Bildschirmauflösung

Full HD (1.920 x 1.080 Pixel)

Display-Typ

Full HD

Bildwiederholfrequenz

50 Hz (nativ)

BILDVERARBEITUNG

AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

Ja

AI Upscaling

Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

8 Modi (Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum)

Bildprozessor

α5 Gen5 AI Prozessor

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

SMART TV

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

Startbildschirm

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 22

Sports Alert-Funktion

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Kompatibel zu Apple Home Kit

Ja

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtueller 5.1 Up-Mix)

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

Ja

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v 5.0)

LAN (Ethernet)

1

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 2)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

1

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Graustufen

Ja

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Invertierte Farben

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

812 x 510 x 142

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

5,9

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

736 x 437 x 82,9

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

736 x 464 x 180

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

606 x 180

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

4,7

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

4,7

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

200 x 200

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806091636959

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(32LQ63006LA)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(32LQ63006LA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(98UT91006LA)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(98UT91006LA)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (98UT91006LA)
Erweiterung
GPSR Safety Information(98UT91006LA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich