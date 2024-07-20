OLED83G48LW.DSG10TY

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV + 3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos
-
83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
-
3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display-Typ
-
4K OLED
-
Bildschirmauflösung
-
4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)
-
Bildwiederholfrequenz
-
100/120 Hz (nativ)
-
Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)
-
OLED Color
BILDVERARBEITUNG
-
Bildprozessor
-
α11 4K AI-Prozessor
-
AI Upscaling
-
α11 4K AI Super Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre-Auswahl
-
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)
-
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Ja
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, Tuner, USB)
-
Dimming-Technologie
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung
-
OLED Motion
-
Voreingestellte Bildmodi
-
10 Bildmodi (Personalisierter Bildassistent, Lebhaft, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))
GAMING
-
G-Sync-kompatibel (Nvidia)
-
Ja
-
FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)
-
Ja
-
Unterstützt HGIG
-
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
-
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Ja
-
Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Ja (bis zu 144 Hz)
SMART TV
-
Unterstützt Apple Airplay2
-
Ja
-
Betriebssystem (OS)
-
webOS 24
-
Familien-Einstellungen
-
Ja
-
ThinQ
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams
-
Ja
-
Always Ready-Funktion
-
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
-
Ja (integriert)
-
Internet Browser
-
Ja
-
Hands-Free Voice Control (Freihand-Sprachsteuerung)
-
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
-
Ja
-
LG Channels
-
Ja
-
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung
-
im Lieferumfang enthalten
-
Multi View-Funktion
-
Ja (bis zu 4 Fenster)
-
Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App
-
Ja (LG ThinQ)
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
AI Sound
-
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 11.1.2 Up-Mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)
-
Ja (AI-Stimmenoptimierung)
-
WiSA-kompatibel
-
Ja (bis zu 2.1)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
Simultane Audioausgabe
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion
-
Ja (2-Wege-Playback)
-
Leistung
-
60 Watt
-
AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)
-
Ja
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)
-
Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher
-
Nach unten abstrahlend
-
Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)
-
4.2
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Ja
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
-
eARC (auf HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth-Unterstützung
-
Ja (v5.1)
-
LAN (Ethernet)
-
1
-
Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)
-
1
-
HDMI-Eingänge
-
4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))
-
CI-Slot
-
1
-
Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)
-
3
-
USB-Anschlüsse
-
3 (USB 2.0)
-
WLAN
-
Ja (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)
BARRIEREFREIHEIT
-
Hoher Kontrast
-
Ja
-
Graustufen
-
Ja
-
Invertierte Farben
-
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.847 x 1.057 x 28,0
-
Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)
-
1.847 x 1.115 x 321
-
Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)
-
501 x 321
-
Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß
-
40,9
-
Gewicht TV mit Standfuß
-
47,5
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
-
56,3
-
Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)
-
400 x 400
EAN CODE
-
EAN Code
-
8806096014493
STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
-
Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)
-
Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz
-
Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)
-
Unter 0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG
-
Fernbedienung
-
Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR24
-
IR-Blaster-Kabel
-
Ja
-
Stromkabel
-
Ja (fest am TV angebracht)
-
Batterien für Fernbedienung
-
Ja (2x AA)
Compliance-Informationen
Alle Spezifikationen
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
Sport
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Ja
HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Optisch
-
1
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
-
WLAN
-
Ja
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel mit Alexa
-
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
-
Ja
-
Tidal Connect
-
Ja
-
AirPlay 2
-
Ja
-
Chromecast
-
Ja
-
Kompatibel mit Google Home
-
Ja
HDMI KOMPATIBEL
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Ja
-
120Hz
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
BEDIENUNG
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
WOW Interface
-
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)
-
Soundbar
-
1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
180 x 394 x 290 mm
GEWICHT
-
Soundbar
-
3,9 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5,8 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
-
16,1 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Garantiekarte
-
Ja
-
Optisches Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI Kabel
-
Ja
-
Wandhalterung
-
Ja
-
Fernbedienung
-
Ja
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806087999501
Compliance-Informationen
-
