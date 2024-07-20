Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV + 3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos
OLED83G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV + 3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos

OLED83G48LW.DSG10TY

OLED83G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
OLED83G48LW.DSG10TY

83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV + 3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos

2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED G4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED83G48LW

83 Zoll LG OLED evo G4 4K Smart TV
OLED83G48LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
Frontansicht der LG Soundbar SG10TY und des Subwoofers

DSG10TY

3.1 Kanal LG TV Soundbar DSG10TY mit Dolby Atmos

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Display-Typ

4K OLED

Bildschirmauflösung

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Bildwiederholfrequenz

100/120 Hz (nativ)

Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

OLED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

Bildprozessor

α11 4K AI-Prozessor

AI Upscaling

α11 4K AI Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre-Auswahl

Ja (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, Tuner, USB)

Dimming-Technologie

Pixel Dimming

Bewegungskompensation / Zwischenbildberechnung

OLED Motion

Voreingestellte Bildmodi

10 Bildmodi (Personalisierter Bildassistent, Lebhaft, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))

GAMING

G-Sync-kompatibel (Nvidia)

Ja

FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

Ja

Unterstützt HGIG

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (bis zu 144 Hz)

SMART TV

Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

Ja

Betriebssystem (OS)

webOS 24

Familien-Einstellungen

Ja

ThinQ

Ja

Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

Ja

Always Ready-Funktion

Ja

Amazon Alexa

Ja (integriert)

Internet Browser

Ja

Hands-Free Voice Control (Freihand-Sprachsteuerung)

Ja

Intelligente Spracherkennung

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

im Lieferumfang enthalten

Multi View-Funktion

Ja (bis zu 4 Fenster)

Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ja

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 11.1.2 Up-Mix)

Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

Ja (AI-Stimmenoptimierung)

WiSA-kompatibel

Ja (bis zu 2.1)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Simultane Audioausgabe

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

Leistung

60 Watt

AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

Ja

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

Nach unten abstrahlend

Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

4.2

ANSCHLÜSSE

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (auf HDMI 2)

Bluetooth-Unterstützung

Ja (v5.1)

LAN (Ethernet)

1

Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

1

HDMI-Eingänge

4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

CI-Slot

1

Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

3

USB-Anschlüsse

3 (USB 2.0)

WLAN

Ja (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

Hoher Kontrast

Ja

Graustufen

Ja

Invertierte Farben

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.847 x 1.057 x 28,0

Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

1.847 x 1.115 x 321

Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

501 x 321

Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

40,9

Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

47,5

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

56,3

Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

400 x 400

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096014493

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

Fernbedienung

Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR24

IR-Blaster-Kabel

Ja

Stromkabel

Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

Batterien für Fernbedienung

Ja (2x AA)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(OLED83G48LW)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(OLED83G48LW)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (OLED83G48LW)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Music

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Clear Voice Pro

Ja

Sport

Ja

Game

Ja

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS:X

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

AAC+

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

Optisch

1

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

WLAN

Ja

Wireless Rear Ready

Ja

Kompatibel mit Alexa

Ja

Spotify Connect

Ja

Tidal Connect

Ja

AirPlay 2

Ja

Chromecast

Ja

Kompatibel mit Google Home

Ja

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

Pass-through

Ja

Pass-through (4K)

Ja

VRR / ALLM

Ja

120Hz

Ja

HDR10

Ja

Dolby Vision

Ja

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

BEDIENUNG

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Ja

Soundbar Mode Control

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Orchestra

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Soundbar

1.446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GEWICHT

Soundbar

3,9 kg

Subwoofer

5,8 kg

Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

16,1 kg

ZUBEHÖR

Garantiekarte

Ja

Optisches Kabel

Ja

HDMI Kabel

Ja

Wandhalterung

Ja

Fernbedienung

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806087999501

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(DSG10TY)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

