Senior Account Strategy and Planning Manager (m/f/d)

Your responsibilities

∙ Regular PER (Pan European Retailer) reports by product category (HE & HA) for all relevant EU countries

∙ Create Market reports(e.g. GfK) / PER reports / Product Category Insight reports / Country specific reports

(Analyzing relevant data such as competitive information, industry trends, historical performance)

∙ Consolidating PER Joint Business Plans and regular QBRs by PER account.

(Developing business cases for strategic initiatives that include key assumptions, planned ROI, risks and upsides to JBP)

∙ Ensuring enhanced data consistency between EU KAM & LG country level and defining improvement areas

∙ Regular PER target progress monitoring & PER bonus calculationYour qualifications

∙ Bachelor degree or above in Business Administration or similar

∙ At least 10 years of working experience in related area

∙ Experience as IT Data Analyst within complex matrix org.

∙ Advanced excel skills and Data visualization (Experience in macro coding)

∙ Strong conceptual, communication (written, verbal, presentation) and collaboration skills

∙ Natural ability to build interpersonal relationships & manage conflict

∙ Excellent business German and EnglishInterested?

We look forward to receiving your completed application documents with cover letter, curriculum vitae, references and certificates.