Stellenangebote

Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahre 1958 ist es unser Ziel, das Leben und den Lebensstil unserer Kunden durch intelligente Produktfunktionen, intuitive Funktionalität und außergewöhnliche Leistung zu verbessern. Heute erfreuen sich Millionen von Haushalten weltweit an unseren Produkten, seien es TVs, Audiogeräte, PC Produkte, Haushaltsgeräte oder Smartphones. In vielen Bereichen der Elektronik gehören wir inzwischen zu den Weltmarktführern. Dies verdanken wir nicht zuletzt dem langjährigen Vertrauen unserer leidenschaftlichen und anspruchsvollen Kunden. Wir beschreiten neue Wege, bringen Innovationen hervor und ermöglichen schon heute die Technik der Zukunft. Seien Sie stets einen Schritt voraus und machen auch Sie sich unser Motto zu Eigen: „Life’s Good!"



Wir suchen folgende Position in unserem Accounting Team:





Accountant AP (m/w/d)



Ihr Aufgabengebiet:

Rechnungsprüfung, Erfassen, Kontieren und Buchen der Eingangsrechnungen und Gutschriften

Abstimmung von Anlagekonten im Bereich Bilanzierung/GuV nach HGB und IFRS

Reisekostenabrechnung

Kontenpflege und - abstimmung

Mitwirkung bei der Erstellung der Monats- und Jahresabschlüsse



Ihre Qualifikationen:

Erfolgreich abgeschlossenes Studium mit Schwerpunkt Rechnungswesen/Bilanzierung/Steuern

Mindestens 2 Jahre relevante Berufserfahrung in einem internationalen Arbeitsumfeld

Bilanzsicher im Einzelabschluss nach IFRS und HGB insbesondere Erfahrung im Umgang mit Anlagevermögen und Leasingbilanzierung

Selbständige Arbeitsweise und Hands-On Mentalität

Sehr gute Deutsch- und Englischkenntnisse in Wort und Schrift





Haben wir Ihr Interesse geweckt?

Dann freuen wir uns auf Ihre vollständigen Bewerbungsunterlagen mit Anschreiben, Lebenslauf, Referenzen und Zeugnissen. Bitte bewerben Sie sich in englischer Sprache per E-Mail bei unserem HR / Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com



LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Human Resources

Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5

D-65760 Eschborn

Since the company was founded in 1958, our goal has been to enhance the lives and lifestyles of our customers through intelligent product features, intuitive functionality and exceptional performance. Today, millions of households around the world enjoy our products, whether TVs, audio, PC products, home appliances or smartphones. In many areas of electronics, we are now among the world market leaders. This is not least due to the long-standing trust of our passionate and demanding customers. We are breaking new ground, bringing forth innovations and already today enable the technology of the future. Stay one step ahead and embrace our motto: "Life's Good!"



We are looking for the following position within our Accounting team:





Accountant AP (m/f/d)



Your responsibilities:

Account audit, record,allocation and book invoices and credit notes

Account reconciliation in HGB und IFRS

Travel expenses

Account maintenance

Support in monthly and yearly closing



Your qualifications:

Successful studies in Accounting and Taxation

Minimum of 2 years relevant work experience in an international work environment

Individual financial statement in IFRS and HGB especially for fixed assets and leasing

Independent working style and hands-on mentality

Fluent in written and spoken German and English





Interested?

We look forward to receiving your completed application documents with cover letter, curriculum vitae, references and certificates. Please submit your application documents in English to our HR/Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com



LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Human Resources

Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5

D-65760 Eschborn