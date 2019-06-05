Stellenangebote

Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahre 1958 ist es unser Ziel, das Leben und den Lebensstil unserer Kunden durch intelligente Produktfunktionen, intuitive Funktionalität und außergewöhnliche Leistung zu verbessern. Heute erfreuen sich Millionen von Haushalten weltweit an unseren Produkten, seien es TVs, Audiogeräte, PC Produkte, Haushaltsgeräte oder Smartphones. In vielen Bereichen der Elektronik gehören wir inzwischen zu den Weltmarktführern. Dies verdanken wir nicht zuletzt dem langjährigen Vertrauen unserer leidenschaftlichen und anspruchsvollen Kunden. Wir beschreiten neue Wege, bringen Innovationen hervor und ermöglichen schon heute die Technik der Zukunft. Seien Sie stets einen Schritt voraus und machen auch Sie sich unser Motto zu Eigen: „Life’s Good!"



Wir suchen folgende Position in unserem SCM Team:





Assistant Order Fulfillment (m/w/d)



Ihr Aufgabengebiet:

Sachlich und zeitlich korrekte Auftragseingabe und Bearbeitung

Rückstandsverfolgung, RMS Prozess und Bearbeiten von Gutschriften

Eingabe, Bearbeitung und Erfolgskontrolle von Sonderauftragsformen

Aufbereitung und Bereitstellung zusätzlicher Daten und Dokumente für Logistikpartner

Telefonische und schriftliche Betreuung von in- und externen Kunden

Bearbeiten von Belastungsanzeigen und Unterstützung bei der Inventur



Ihre Qualifikationen:

Abgeschlossene kaufmännische Ausbildung vorzugsweise im Groß- und Außenhandel

Mindestens 3 Jahre Berufserfahrung in einer ähnlichen Position

Verantwortliche und terminorientierte Arbeitsweise

Gute Anwenderkenntnisse von MS Office, insbesondere Excel

Fließend in Deutsch und gute Englischkenntnisse sind Voraussetzung





Haben wir Ihr Interesse geweckt?

Dann freuen wir uns auf Ihre vollständigen Bewerbungsunterlagen mit Anschreiben, Lebenslauf, Referenzen und Zeugnissen. Bitte bewerben Sie sich in englischer Sprache per E-Mail bei unserem HR / Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com

Aufgrund einer Elternzeitvertretung ist diese Stelle vorerst auf 1 Jahr befristet mit eventueller Möglichkeit einer Übernahme.



LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Human Resources

Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5

D-65760 Eschborn

Since the company was founded in 1958, our goal has been to enhance the lives and lifestyles of our customers through intelligent product features, intuitive functionality and exceptional performance. Today, millions of households around the world enjoy our products, whether TVs, audio, PC products, home appliances or smartphones. In many areas of electronics, we are now among the world market leaders. This is not least due to the long-standing trust of our passionate and demanding customers. We are breaking new ground, bringing forth innovations and already today enable the technology of the future. Stay one step ahead and embrace our motto: "Life's Good!"



We are looking for the following position within our SCM team:





Assistant Order Fulfillment (m/f/d)



Your responsibilities:

Input and process of orders in a timely manner

Backlog investigation, RMS process and process of credit notes

Input, process and follow-up on special orders

Prepare additional data and documents for logistic partner

Support of internal and external clients

Process of debit notes and support with inventory



Your qualifications:

Successful vocational training ideally in wholesale and foreign trade

Minimum 3 years of work experience in a similar role

Responsible work attitude

Very good knowledge of MS Office especially Excel

Fluent in Germand and good in English is a must





Interested?

We look forward to receiving your completed application documents with cover letter, curriculum vitae, references and certificates. Please submit your application documents in English to our HR/Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com

Due to a parental leave replacement, this position is initially limited to 1 year with the possibility of a acquisition.



LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH

Human Resources

Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5

D-65760 Eschborn