Stellenangebote

Seit der Gründung des Unternehmens im Jahre 1958 ist es unser Ziel, das Leben und den Lebensstil unserer Kunden durch intelligente Produktfunktionen, intuitive Funktionalität und außergewöhnliche Leistung zu verbessern. Heute erfreuen sich Millionen von Haushalten weltweit an unseren Produkten, seien es TVs, Audiogeräte, PC Produkte, Haushaltsgeräte oder Smartphones. In vielen Bereichen der Elektronik gehören wir inzwischen zu den Weltmarktführern. Dies verdanken wir nicht zuletzt dem langjährigen Vertrauen unserer leidenschaftlichen und anspruchsvollen Kunden. Wir beschreiten neue Wege, bringen Innovationen hervor und ermöglichen schon heute die Technik der Zukunft. Seien Sie stets einen Schritt voraus und machen auch Sie sich unser Motto zu Eigen: „Life’s Good!"
Wir suchen folgende Position in unserem SCM Team:
Assistant Order Fulfillment (m/w/d)
Ihr Aufgabengebiet:
- Sachlich und zeitlich korrekte Auftragseingabe und Bearbeitung
- Rückstandsverfolgung, RMS Prozess und Bearbeiten von Gutschriften
- Eingabe, Bearbeitung und Erfolgskontrolle von Sonderauftragsformen
- Aufbereitung und Bereitstellung zusätzlicher Daten und Dokumente für Logistikpartner
- Telefonische und schriftliche Betreuung von in- und externen Kunden
- Bearbeiten von Belastungsanzeigen und Unterstützung bei der Inventur
Ihre Qualifikationen:
- Abgeschlossene kaufmännische Ausbildung vorzugsweise im Groß- und Außenhandel
- Mindestens 3 Jahre Berufserfahrung in einer ähnlichen Position
- Verantwortliche und terminorientierte Arbeitsweise
- Gute Anwenderkenntnisse von MS Office, insbesondere Excel
- Fließend in Deutsch und gute Englischkenntnisse sind Voraussetzung
Haben wir Ihr Interesse geweckt?
Dann freuen wir uns auf Ihre vollständigen Bewerbungsunterlagen mit Anschreiben, Lebenslauf, Referenzen und Zeugnissen. Bitte bewerben Sie sich in englischer Sprache per E-Mail bei unserem HR / Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com
Aufgrund einer Elternzeitvertretung ist diese Stelle vorerst auf 1 Jahr befristet mit eventueller Möglichkeit einer Übernahme.
LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Human Resources
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5
D-65760 Eschborn
Since the company was founded in 1958, our goal has been to enhance the lives and lifestyles of our customers through intelligent product features, intuitive functionality and exceptional performance. Today, millions of households around the world enjoy our products, whether TVs, audio, PC products, home appliances or smartphones. In many areas of electronics, we are now among the world market leaders. This is not least due to the long-standing trust of our passionate and demanding customers. We are breaking new ground, bringing forth innovations and already today enable the technology of the future. Stay one step ahead and embrace our motto: "Life's Good!"
We are looking for the following position within our SCM team:
Assistant Order Fulfillment (m/f/d)
Your responsibilities:
- Input and process of orders in a timely manner
- Backlog investigation, RMS process and process of credit notes
- Input, process and follow-up on special orders
- Prepare additional data and documents for logistic partner
- Support of internal and external clients
- Process of debit notes and support with inventory
Your qualifications:
- Successful vocational training ideally in wholesale and foreign trade
- Minimum 3 years of work experience in a similar role
- Responsible work attitude
- Very good knowledge of MS Office especially Excel
- Fluent in Germand and good in English is a must
Interested?
We look forward to receiving your completed application documents with cover letter, curriculum vitae, references and certificates. Please submit your application documents in English to our HR/Recruiting Team: jobs@lge.com
Due to a parental leave replacement, this position is initially limited to 1 year with the possibility of a acquisition.
LG Electronics Deutschland GmbH
Human Resources
Alfred-Herrhausen-Allee 3-5
D-65760 Eschborn