Ein Rasterlayout von Alben mit dem Apple Music-Logo überlagert, mit LG OLED und Dolby Atmos Logo darunter.

Hol dir Apple Music 3
Monate  kostenlos

Über 100 Millionen Songs, komplett werbefrei.

Genieße 3D-Audio mit Dolby Atmos und erlebe einen allumfassenden Klang. 

Einfach einzulösen

Zum Einlösen einfach die Apple Music-App auf deinem LG TV öffnen.

Ein Mauszeiger klickt auf der webOS-Startseite auf Musik und öffnet die Musikseite mit Apple Music und anderen Musik-Streaming-Seiten.

Über 100 Millionen Songs. Komplett werbefrei.

Ein Rasterlayout von Alben mit dem Apple Music-Logo überlagert.

Die Apple Music-Oberfläche zeigt aktualisierte Wiedergabelisten und personalisierte Auswahlen mit dem Dolby Atmos-Logo darunter.

Genieße Apple Music auf deinem LG TV

Das Angebot gilt bis zum 30.04.2025. Das Angebot ist nur gültig in der Apple Music-App für ausgewählte LG 4K- und 8K-Smart-TV-Modelle sowie StanbyME- und StanbyME Go-TV-Modelle der Jahre 2018 bis 2024 und LG MyView™️ Smart Monitor-Modelle

der Jahre 2022 bis 2024. 

LG StanbyME, ein LG TV mit LG Soundbar und ein LG Monitor zeigen alle Apple Music auf ihren Displays an.