About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
16 kW R290 Monobloc luft/vand-varmepumpe med kombinationsenhed, 3Ø
E-label_HM163HF+UB60,+HN1639HC+NK0,PHCS0,HN1639HY+NK0,OSHW-200F_250304.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation
Bed om at købe

16 kW R290 Monobloc luft/vand-varmepumpe med kombinationsenhed, 3Ø

E-label_HM163HF+UB60,+HN1639HC+NK0,PHCS0,HN1639HY+NK0,OSHW-200F_250304.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

16 kW R290 Monobloc luft/vand-varmepumpe med kombinationsenhed, 3Ø

HM163HF UB60 + HN1639HY NK0
16 kW R290 Monobloc luft/vand-varmepumpe med kombinationsenhed, 3Ø
16 kW R290 Monobloc luft/vand-varmepumpe med kombinationsenhed, 3Ø

Nøglefunktioner

  • Naturligt kølemiddel (R290) med lavt GWP (3)
  • Det eksisterende varmesystem behøver ikke udskiftes
  • ErP-energimærkning, klasse LWT A+++/A+++ (35 °C/55 °C)
  • Nyt, elegant gråt design, der passer ind i forskellige omgivelser
  • Høj udgangsvandtemperatur (op til 75 °C) og bredt driftsinterval (ned til -28 °C)
  • En af de mest støjsvage modeller på markedet (52 dB(A) for 16 kW-modeller)
Mere

Sikkert og overgangsfrit design

R290 Monobloc prioriterer høj pålidelighed. Med teknologier til afisning og forebyggelse af isdannelse er den optimeret til sikker drift. Det nye design passer med sin raffinerede grå farve godt ind i ethvert miljø.

Avanceret og effektiv opvarmning

R290 kan generere en vandgennemstrømning med op til 75 °C. Den fungerer også ved temperaturer helt ned til -28 °C, hvilket sikrer bæredygtig opvarmning med A+++-energimærkning.*

Ekstremt støjsvag drift

Nyd roen, mens du holder dit hjem varmt. R290 Monobloc opvarmer dit hjem med uovertruffen støjdæmpningsteknologi. Den opretholder et lavt lydniveau på 49 dB(A) ved 12 kW, når ydeevnen er på sit højeste.*

Integreret kontrolsystem

Konfigurationen af LG BECON cloud med R290 Monobloc giver diverse muligheder for fjernbetjening. Installatører og servicepartnere kan indstille den, overvåge den og udføre firmware-opdateringer uden at være fysisk til stede.*

* Alle tests blev udføst i henhold til LG's interne testpolitik og -miljø.

* Produktets livscyklus kan afhænge af det faktiske brugsmiljø.

* Tilgængeligheden af tjenesten LG BECON cloud kan være forskellig fra land til land.

Key Feature

  • Naturligt kølemiddel (R290) med lavt GWP (3)
  • Det eksisterende varmesystem behøver ikke udskiftes
  • ErP-energimærkning, klasse LWT A+++/A+++ (35 °C/55 °C)
  • Nyt, elegant gråt design, der passer ind i forskellige omgivelser
  • Høj udgangsvandtemperatur (op til 75 °C) og bredt driftsinterval (ned til -28 °C)
  • En af de mest støjsvage modeller på markedet (52 dB(A) for 16 kW-modeller)
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

SÆSONBESTEMT EFFEKTIVITETSDATA (OPVARMNING)

  • Sæsonbestemt rumopvarmningseffektivitetsklasse (35℃ / 55℃)

    A+++/A+++

  • Sæsonbestemt rumopvarmningseffektivitet (ηS) (35℃ / 55℃)

    201 / 154

  • SCOP (35℃ / 55℃)

    5.11 / 3.92

DATA OM VANDOPVARMNINGSEFFEKTIVITET

  • Deklareret belastningsprofil, gennemsnitligt klima

    L

  • COPDHW, gennemsnitligt klima

    3.00

  • Vandopvarmningseffektivitet (ηWH), gennemsnitligt klima

    130

  • Vandopvarmningseffektivitetsklasse, gennemsnitligt klima

    A+

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG COP (A+7/W+35)

  • Varmekapacitet (kW)

    16.00

  • COP

    4.30

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG COP (A+2/W+35)

  • Varmekapacitet (kW)

    14.50

  • COP

    3.49

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG COP (A-7/W+35)

  • Varmekapacitet (kW)

    13.80

  • COP

    3.17

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG COP (A+7/W+55)

  • Varmekapacitet (kW)

    12.00

  • COP

    3.30

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG COP (A-7/W+55)

  • Varmekapacitet (kW)

    10.90

  • COP

    2.26

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG EER (A+35/W+18)

  • Kølekapacitet (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    3.70

NOMINEL KAPACITET OG EER (A+35/W+7)

  • Kølekapacitet (kW)

    12.50

  • EER

    2.95

DRIFTSOMRÅDE (UDETEMPERATUR)

  • Opvarmning og varmtvand (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    -28 ~ 35

  • Køling (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    5 ~ 48

DRIFTSOMRÅDE (AFGANGSVANDTEMPERATUR)

  • Opvarmning (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    15 ~ 75

  • Køling (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    5 ~ 27

  • Varmtvand (min. ~ maks.) (℃)

    15 ~ 80

KØLEMIDDEL

  • Type

    R290

  • GWP

    3

  • Forpåfyldt mængde (g)

    1,200

RØRTILSLUTNINGER (VAND/UDEDEL)

  • Indløbsdiameter (tommer)

    Male PT 1"

  • Udløbsdiameter (tommer)

    Male PT 1"

RØRTILSLUTNINGER (VAND/INDENDØRSENHED)

  • Indløbs-/udløbsdiameter for ODU-tilslutning (tommer)

    Female G1"

  • Indløbs-/udløbsdiameter for varmtvand (tommer)

    Female G1"

  • Indløbs-/udløbsdiameter for rumopvarmning (tommer)

    Female G1"

  • Recirkulation (tommer)

    Female G1"

LYDEFFEKTNIVEAU (UDENDØRSENHED)

  • Nominel / lav støjtilstand (dB(A))

    52 / 51

LYDEFFEKTNIVEAU (INDENDØRSENHED)

  • Nominel (dB(A))

    39

LYDTRYKNIVEAU VED 5 M (UDENDØRSENHED, KONVERTER VED HJÆLP AF SWL)

  • Nominel / lav støjtilstand (dB(A))

    30 / 29

LYDTRYKNIVEAU VED 1 M (INDENDØRSENHED, KONVERTER VED HJÆLP AF SWL)

  • Nominel (dB(A))

    31

DIMENSIONER

  • Udendørsenhed (B × H × D) (mm)

    1,560 x 1,019 x 520

  • Indendørsenhed (B × H × D) (mm)

    600 × 1750 × 660

VARMTVANDSTANK TIL HUSHOLDNING

  • Volumen (L)

    200

  • Tankmateriale

    Duplex rostfritt stål

YDRE

  • Farve på udendørsenheds chassis (farve / RAL-kode)

    Dawn grå / RAL 7037

  • Farve på udendørsenheds frontgitter (farve / RAL-kode)

    Mørk daggrygrå / RAL 7012

  • Indendørsenhed (farve / RAL-kode)

    Ædel hvid / RAL 9016

VÆGT

  • Udendørsenhed (tom) (kg)

    181.0

  • Indendørsenhed (tom) (kg)

    107.0

STRØMFORSYNING

  • Spænding, fase, frekvens for udendørsenhed (V, Ø, Hz)

    380 ~ 415, 3, 50

  • Spænding, fase, frekvens for indendørsenhed (V, Ø, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 1, 50

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

For at få adgang til flere tekniske dokumenter og ressourcer bedes du besøge LG B2B-partnerportal.

* Priser, tilbud og tilgængelighed kan variere fra butik og online. Priser kan ændres uden varsel. Mængderne er begrænset. Kontakt din lokale forhandler for den seneste pris og tilgængelighed.

Tag din virksomhed til det næste niveau med forretningsløsninger fra LG. Skab et professionelt arbejdsmiljø med LGs højteknologiske klimaanlæg og virksomhedsløsninger inden for skærme til skiltning, kommunikation og reklamering.

Udnyt LG’s evne til at producere elektronik af høj kvalitet til professionelle, og opnå en effektiv og produktiv virksomhed med LGs kontorløsninger. Optimér kommunikationen både internt i virksomheden og til kunder med multifunktionelle skærme og tv fra LG.

LG erhvervsløsninger henvender sig til en bred vifte af brancher. Opdatér nemt og hurtigt oplysninger og informér dine hotelgæster om aftenens menu i restauranten og eventuelle arrangementer. Giv dine kundeservicemedarbejdere et hurtigt overblik over telefonkøerne og hold besøgende opdateret om de seneste tilbud fra din shop.

Opnå et behageligt og sundt arbejdsmiljø med LG air condition. Giv dine medarbejdere et rart indeklima, der gør det nemt at arbejde effektivt og fokuseret. Med en innovativ og kompetent indgangsvinkel har LG skabt erhvervsløsninger af høj kvalitet, der henvender sig til og matcher seriøse virksomheder med store ambitioner.

Skab det store overblik for dine medarbejdere, og oplys dine kunder om dine produkter med tv og skærme til skiltning med LGs virksomhedsløsninger. Giv dine ansatte det optimale arbejdsmiljø med effektiv kommunikation og et sundt indeklima. LG erhvervsløsninger dækker over den nyeste teknologi inden for skærme og kommunikation samt kommercielle klimaanlæg.

Forretningsløsninger fra LG henvender sig både til restauranter, hoteller, kontorer, hospitaler, butikker og mange flere brancher, der ønsker en behagelig, sikker og stilren arbejdsplads samt en succesfuld virksomhed. Gå på opdagelse i de forskellige kontorløsninger eller opdag vores store udvalg af computerprodukter fra LG.

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Dette er LG Electronics ' officielle hjemmeside. Hvis du vil oprette forbindelse til LG Corp., eller andre LG-tilknyttede virksomheder, skal du klikke på(opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline(opens in a new tab)