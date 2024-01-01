Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
571L Door in Door French Door (Perfect Steel), Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

571L Door in Door French Door (Perfect Steel), Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

  • Visning forfra af 571L Door in Door French Door (Perfect Steel), Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi GMJ936NSHV
Nøglefunktioner

  • Smart løsning med French Door-in-Door™
  • Spar energi med Inverter Linear Compressor
  • Pure N Fresh
  • Is- og vanddispenser
  • Smart Diagnosis™
Overblik

Kapacitet
571L
Energiklasse
F
Lydeffekt
40db
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
912 x 1802 x 759

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Kapacitet (I alt)

    571L

  • Kapacitet (Køleskab)

    371L

  • Kapacitet (Fryser)

    200L

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A+++ - D)

    A+

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling

    Ja

  • Farve

    Noble Steel

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Noble Steel

  • Is og vand dispenser

    Ja

SMART FUNKTION

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

KØLESKABE

  • "Knock Knock" InstaView

    Nej

  • Door in Door™

    Ja

  • Door Cooling™

    Nej

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

  • Pure n Fresh™

    Ja

  • Moist Balance Crisper™

    Nej

SKABSFRYSER

  • No Frost

    Ja

  • Ismaskine

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1802 x 759

  • Pakkedimension (BxHxD, mm)

    964 x 1887 x 813

  • Nettovægt

    150kg

  • Emballagevægt

    162kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098121496

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

Det siger folk