1.86M 341L Kølefryseskab(Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse E, Door Cooling™
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling+
  • FRESHBalancer™
  • FRESHConverter™
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
  • Foldehylde
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

Kapacitet
341L
Energiklasse
E
Lydeffekt
36dB
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 682

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Kapacitet (I alt)

    341L

  • Kapacitet (Køleskab)

    234L

  • Kapacitet (Fryser)

    107L

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Højde

    1.86M

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    E

  • Lydeffekt (A - D)

    36dB (C)

  • Farve

    Shiny Steel

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Shiny Steel

  • Display

    Indvendig

SMART FUNKTION

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

KØLESKABE

  • Door Cooling™

    Ja

  • Multi Flow

    Ja

  • Foldehylde

    Ja

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Ja

  • Æggebakke

    Ja

  • Fresh Converter™

    Ja

  • Fresh Balancer™

    Ja

  • Moist Balance Crisper™

    Nej

SKABSFRYSER

  • Isbakke

    Ja

  • Skuffe

    3

  • No Frost

    Ja

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • Pakkedimension (BxHxD, mm)

    634 x 1965 x 745

  • Dybde uden dør

    615

  • Nettovægt

    70kg

  • Emballagevægt

    74kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098342273

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

