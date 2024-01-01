2.03M 387L Kølefryseskab(Hvid) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling+™ og Smart Diagnosis™

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Smart Inverter Compressor™
Energibesparelser med 10 års garanti
LG's intelligente inverterkompressor sikrer energieffektivitet, der reducerer slid over tid. Spar energi og penge og få ro i sindet med 10 års garanti.