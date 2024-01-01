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2.03M 387L Kølefryseskab(Hvid) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling+™ og Smart Diagnosis™

GBV22L0ESW label energy 0515.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation
GBV22L0ESW label energy 0515.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

2.03M 387L Kølefryseskab(Hvid) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling+™ og Smart Diagnosis™

GBV22L0ESW
Visning forfra af 2.03M 387L Kølefryseskab(Hvid) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling+™ og Smart Diagnosis™ GBV22L0ESW
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Visning forfra af 2.03M 387L Kølefryseskab(Hvid) - Energiklass E, Door Cooling+™ og Smart Diagnosis™ GBV22L0ESW
FrontAllOpen Food
FrontOpen Food
FrontTopOpen Food
leftside
rightside
leftsideopen_food
detail
detail
detail
detail
detail
detail
Side view
Back view

Nøglefunktioner

  • DoorCooling+™ – Hurtigere og mere jævn køling overalt
  • Forbedret energieffektivitet med Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Hold maden friskere i længere tid med LGs NatureFRESH™
  • Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow
  • Premium design med helt flade døre
Mere

Opgrader køkkenet på en stilfuld måde

Førsteklasses design

Helt flade døre med nyt design

NatureFRESH™

Hold maden friskere længere

Total No Frost

Perfekt temperatur, jævnt fordelt

Forbedret energieffektivitet 

Energibevidsthed, der passer til din livsstil

Helt flade døre med nyt design

Gør dit køkken komplet på en elegant og moderne måde

Udstyr dit køkken med en dør med et fladt design for at få et perfekt og stilfuldt resultat

Moderne køkken med et køleskab, der passer til de omgivende skabe og ser ud som en indbygningsmodel.

Fås også i forskellige farver

Prime Silver

White

Overblik af køleskabet installeret ved siden af væggen uden afstand omkring dørens hængsel.

Zero Clearance

Nærbillede af blød LED-belysning, som effektivt fordeler lyset i køleskabet.

Blød LED-belysning

NatureFRESH™

Holder varerne friskere i lang tid

Nyd friske madvarer, som holder længere, med LG's temperaturkontrol og køleteknologi

En skål med friske grøntsager, som er blevet høstet for nylig, der holder længere takket være LG's temperaturkontrol og køleteknologi

Hold madvarer friske i op til 7 dage

LINEAR Cooling™ reducerer temperaturudsving med ±0,5 ℃ og opretholder smag og friskhed i op til 7 dage.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

* Baseret på TUV-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode til måling af tiden, det tog at nå en vægtreduktionshastighed på 5 % for pak choi på hylden til friske madvarer i LGE Linear Cooling-modellen. Kun relevante modeller. Resultatet afhænger af det faktiske brug.

Bevarer friskheden og køler hurtigere

DoorCooling+™ giver hurtigere køling, som fordeles jævnt til dørsiderne. Udover, at DoorCooling+™ holder drikkevarer køligere, gør særlige luftventiler det muligt at holde madvarer friske, uanset hvor i køleskabet de befinder sig.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

*Baseret på TUV-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode til sammenligning mellem LGE’s model uden DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) og DoorCooling+-modellen (GBB72NSDFN) af den tid, det tog for temperaturen at falde fra 24,8 ℃ til 8 ℃ i dørens øverste kurv.

*DoorCooling+™ skal ikke være aktiv, når døren åbnes.

Hurtig nedfrysning

Express Cool opretholder friskhed gennem hurtig køling, hjulpet på vej af kold luft.

Nærbillede af Express Cool-knappen, der er placeret øverst på køleskabet.

Friskere og nemmere med Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow giver kold luftstrøm i alle retninger, så du ikke selv skal afise.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Opbevar store madvarer på en enkel måde

Den store frysezone kan opbevare store madvarer såsom frosset kød og fisk mm.

Ikonet for intelligent inverterkompressor med 10 års garanti er ved siden af ikonet for intelligent inverterkompressor.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparelser med 10 års garanti

LG's intelligente inverterkompressor sikrer energieffektivitet, der reducerer slid over tid. Spar energi og penge og få ro i sindet med 10 års garanti.

* Testen er baseret på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

Key Feature

  • DoorCooling+™ – Hurtigere og mere jævn køling overalt
  • Forbedret energieffektivitet med Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Hold maden friskere i længere tid med LGs NatureFRESH™
  • Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow
  • Premium design med helt flade døre
Udskriv

Nøglespecifikationer

  • KAPACITET - Volumen total (l)

    387

  • DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT - Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

  • YDEEVNE - Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    257

  • GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER - Energiklasse

    E

  • YDEEVNE - Kompressor type

    Intelligent inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • SMART-TEKNOLOGI - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • MATERIALE OG FINISH - Beklædning (dør)

    Super White

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttype

    B/Fryser

  • Energiklasse

    E

KAPACITET

  • Volumen total (l)

    387

  • Volumen fryser (l)

    110

  • Volumen køleskab (l)

    277

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Internt LED-display

    LED display

  • Express Freeze　

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Emballagevægt (kg)

    79

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    72

  • Samlet højde inklusive hængsel eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 030

  • Samlet højde ekskl. hængsler eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 030

  • Dybde med dør (mm)

    682

  • Dybde uden dør (mm)

    610

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

EGENSKABER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Nej

IS- OG VANDSYSTEM

  • Ismaskine_Manuel

    Normal isbakke

  • Vanddispenser

    Nej

  • Automatisk ismaskine

    Nej

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Dør (materiale)

    PCM

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Super White

  • Flad metalkanal (Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Håndtag

    Vandret lomme

YDEEVNE

  • Kompressor type

    Intelligent inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    257

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Lydeffekt (dB)

    35

  • Lydeffekt (klasse)

    B

KØLESKABSRUM

  • Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig

    4

  • Køleskabslys

    Top LED

  • Hylde_Hærdet glas

    4

  • Grøntsagsskuffe

    Ja (1)

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Foldbar hylde

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

  • Grøntsagskasse (Fresh Zone)

    Nej

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806096460924

FRYSERRUM

  • Skuffe_Fryser

    3 Transparent

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.
For at lære mere om, hvordan dette produkt håndterer data, og dine rettigheder som bruger, besøg venligst ″Datadækning og specifikationer″ på LG Privacy

Det siger folk

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Q.

Hvilken størrelse på køleskab med fryser har jeg brug?

A.

Selvom det afhænger af din livsstil, er en god tommelfingerregel at: LG Combi-kølefryseskabet (kapacitet: 340-387 l) er tilstrækkeligt til en husholdning med 1-2 personer; slanke Multi-Door-modeller (506-508 l) egner sig til en familie på 3-4 personer; til en større familie anbefaler vi LG-Multi-Door- eller American Style-modeller (kapacitet 625-710 l). Multi-Door-modeller er ekstra brede med henblik på opbevaring af bakker, fade osv. Hos LG ønsker vi, at hver kunde finder det kølefryseskab, der passer bedst til deres behov, og derfor tilbyder vi et udvalg af størrelser pr. område. 

Q.

Er et køleskab med dobbeltdør nyttigt?

A.

Køleskabe med dobbeltdør, der også er kendt som kølefryseskabe, giver dig bekvemmeligheden af at have et separat fryseafsnit til alle dine frosne varer. LG Combi-kølefryseskabe har 70 % køleplads øverst og 30 % fryseplads nederst, hvilket giver dig nem adgang til de oftest benyttede afsnit. 

Q.

Hvordan ændrer jeg temperaturindstillingen på mit LG-kølefryseskab? 

A.

Brug kontrolpanelet på døren eller indeni køleskabet til at indstille den ønskede temperatur for køleskabet eller fryseren. På modeller, der understøtter det, kan du også bruge LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone til at fjernstyre temperaturindstillingen. 

Q.

Hvad betyder det, at et kølefryseskab er isfrit?

A.

Is dannes, når vanddampe rammer iskolde kølespoler, hvorpå det kondenserer til vand, der øjeblikkeligt fryser. Et isfrit køleskab bruger en timer til jævnligt at aktivere en varmespole rundt om kølespolen for at smelte isen, hvilket automatisk forhindrer opbygning af den.

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