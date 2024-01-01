Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Nøglefunktioner

  • Premium design med helt flade døre
  • Forbedret energieffektivitet med Smart Inverter Compressor™
  • Hold maden friskere i længere tid med LGs NatureFRESH™
  • Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow
Mere

Opgrader køkkenet på en stilfuld måde

Førsteklasses design

Helt flade døre med nyt design

NatureFRESH™

Hold maden friskere længere

Total No Frost

Perfekt temperatur, jævnt fordelt

Forbedret
 energieffektivitet 

Energibevidsthed, der passer til din livsstil

Helt flade døre med nyt design

Gør dit køkken komplet på en elegant og moderne måde

Udstyr dit køkken med en dør med et fladt design for at få et perfekt og stilfuldt resultat

Moderne køkken med et køleskab, der passer til de omgivende skabe og ser ud som en indbygningsmodel.

Fås også i forskellige farver

  • Farvekort for “Essence Black Steel”.

    Essence Black Steel

  • Farvekort for “Metal Sorbet”.

    Metal Sorbet

  • Farvekort for “White”.

    Prime Silver

Overblik af køleskabet installeret ved siden af væggen uden afstand omkring dørens hængsel.

Zero Clearance

Nærbillede af blød LED-belysning, som effektivt fordeler lyset i køleskabet.

Blød LED-belysning

NatureFRESH™

Holder varerne friskere i lang tid

Nyd friske madvarer, som holder længere, med LG's temperaturkontrol og køleteknologi

En skål med friske grøntsager, som er blevet høstet for nylig, der holder længere takket være LG's temperaturkontrol og køleteknologi

Lineær kølegraf med friske grøntsager i nærheden, der viser temperaturudsving, som forbliver indenfor ±0,5 ℃, så madvarerne holder sig friske.

Hold madvarer friske i op til 7 dage

LINEAR Cooling™ reducerer temperaturudsving med ±0,5 ℃ og opretholder smag og friskhed i op til 7 dage.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

* Baseret på TUV-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode til måling af tiden, det tog at nå en vægtreduktionshastighed på 5 % for pak choi på hylden til friske madvarer i LGE Linear Cooling-modellen. Kun relevante modeller. Resultatet afhænger af det faktiske brug.

Nærbillede af luftventiler på køleskabets forside, som sørger for effektiv og jævn køling.

Bevarer friskheden og køler hurtigere

DoorCooling+™ giver hurtigere køling, som fordeles jævnt til dørsiderne. Udover, at DoorCooling+™ holder drikkevarer køligere, gør særlige luftventiler det muligt at holde madvarer friske, uanset hvor i køleskabet de befinder sig.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

*Baseret på TUV-testresultater ved hjælp af LG's interne testmetode til sammenligning mellem LGE’s model uden DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) og DoorCooling+-modellen (GBB72NSDFN) af den tid, det tog for temperaturen at falde fra 24,8 ℃ til 8 ℃ i dørens øverste kurv.

*DoorCooling+™ skal ikke være aktiv, når døren åbnes.

Optimalt fugtighedsniveau til frugter og grøntsager

FRESHBalancer™ bevarer fugtighedsbalancen og de forskellige kontroller tilpasser den optimale fugtighed til frugt og grøntsager afhængigt af den valgte indstilling.

Nærbillede af Fresh Balancer fyldt med frugt, indstillet til korrekt fugtighedsniveau for frugter blandt mulighederne frugter og grøntsager.

Vælg optimal temperatur efter levnedsmiddeltype

FRESHConverter™ bevarer kød, fisk eller grøntsager i den bedste tilstand ved at give dig muligheden for at vælge den rigtige temperatur til de respektive alternativer

Nærbillede af Fresh Converter fyldt med kød, indstillet til korrekt temperatur for kød blandt mulighederne kød, fisk og grøntsager.

Hurtig nedfrysning

Express Cool opretholder friskhed gennem hurtig køling, hjulpet på vej af kold luft.

Nærbillede af Express Cool-knappen, der er placeret øverst på køleskabet.

Kold luft strømmer i alle retninger for at omgive din mad med kølig luft og at holde den så frisk som muligt.

Friskere og nemmere med Multi Air Flow

Total No Frost med Multi Air Flow giver kold luftstrøm i alle retninger, så du ikke selv skal afise.

*Produktbilledet er kun til illustrative formål og afhænger af det faktiske produkt.

Bedre opbevaring

Smarte funktioner i dit køleskab

Intelligente og praktiske løsninger til opbevaring af mad, uanset form og størrelse

Køleskab med åben dør fyldt med frisk mad, hvor ses vinhylde og foldehylde.

Opbevar store madvarer på en enkel måde

Den store frysezone kan opbevare store madvarer såsom frosset kød og fisk mm.

Ikonet for intelligent inverterkompressor med 10 års garanti er ved siden af ikonet for intelligent inverterkompressor.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energibesparelser med 10 års garanti

LG's intelligente inverterkompressor sikrer energieffektivitet, der reducerer slid over tid. Spar energi og penge og få ro i sindet med 10 års garanti.

* Testen er baseret på "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model: R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Q.

Hvilken størrelse på køleskab med fryser har jeg brug?

A.

Selvom det afhænger af din livsstil, er en god tommelfingerregel at: LG Combi-kølefryseskabet (kapacitet: 340-387 l) er tilstrækkeligt til en husholdning med 1-2 personer; slanke Multi-Door-modeller (506-508 l) egner sig til en familie på 3-4 personer; til en større familie anbefaler vi LG-Multi-Door- eller American Style-modeller (kapacitet 625-710 l). Multi-Door-modeller er ekstra brede med henblik på opbevaring af bakker, fade osv. Hos LG ønsker vi, at hver kunde finder det kølefryseskab, der passer bedst til deres behov, og derfor tilbyder vi et udvalg af størrelser pr. område. 

Q.

Er et køleskab med dobbeltdør nyttigt?

A.

Køleskabe med dobbeltdør, der også er kendt som kølefryseskabe, giver dig bekvemmeligheden af at have et separat fryseafsnit til alle dine frosne varer. LG Combi-kølefryseskabe har 70 % køleplads øverst og 30 % fryseplads nederst, hvilket giver dig nem adgang til de oftest benyttede afsnit. 

Q.

Hvordan ændrer jeg temperaturindstillingen på mit LG-kølefryseskab? 

A.

Brug kontrolpanelet på døren eller indeni køleskabet til at indstille den ønskede temperatur for køleskabet eller fryseren. På modeller, der understøtter det, kan du også bruge LG ThinQ™-appen på din smartphone til at fjernstyre temperaturindstillingen. 

Q.

Hvad betyder det, at et kølefryseskab er isfrit?

A.

Is dannes, når vanddampe rammer iskolde kølespoler, hvorpå det kondenserer til vand, der øjeblikkeligt fryser. Et isfrit køleskab bruger en timer til jævnligt at aktivere en varmespole rundt om kølespolen for at smelte isen, hvilket automatisk forhindrer opbygning af den.

Nøglespecifikationer

  • Volumen total (l)

    387

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    217

  • Energiklasse

    D

  • Kompressor type

    Intelligent inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Super White

Alle specifikationer

GRUNDLÆGGENDE SPECIFIKATIONER

  • Produkttype

    B/Fryser

  • Energiklasse

    D

KAPACITET

  • Volumen total (l)

    387

  • Volumen fryser (l)

    110

  • Volumen køleskab (l)

    233

  • Volumen kølerum (l)

    44

STYRING OG DISPLAY

  • Internt LED-display

    LED display

  • Express Freeze　

    Ja

DIMENSIONER OG VÆGT

  • Emballagevægt (kg)

    86

  • Produktvægt (kg)

    79

  • Samlet højde inklusive hængsel eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 030

  • Samlet højde ekskl. hængsler eller dørdæksel (mm)

    2 030

  • Dybde med dør (mm)

    682

  • Dybde uden dør (mm)

    615

  • Produktdimensioner (B x H x D, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

EGENSKABER

  • Door Cooling+

    Ja

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Ja

  • InstaView

    Nej

IS- OG VANDSYSTEM

  • Ismaskine_Manuel

    Normal isbakke

  • Vanddispenser

    Nej

  • Automatisk ismaskine

    Nej

MATERIALE OG FINISH

  • Dør (materiale)

    PCM

  • Beklædning (dør)

    Super White

  • Flad metalkanal (Metal Fresh)

    Nej

  • Håndtag

    Sidelomme

YDEEVNE

  • Kompressor type

    Intelligent inverter kompressor (BLDC)

  • Energiforbrug (kWh/år)

    217

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Lydeffekt (dB)

    35

  • Lydeffekt (klasse)

    B

KØLESKABSRUM

  • Dørkurv_Gennemsigtig

    4

  • Køleskabslys

    Top LED

  • Hylde_Hærdet glas

    3

  • Grøntsagsskuffe

    Ja (2)

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Nej

  • Fresh 0-zone

    Nej

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Ja

  • Foldbar hylde

    Nej

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nej

SMART-TEKNOLOGI

  • Smart Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nej

EAN-KODE

  • EAN-kode

    8806096460917

FRYSERRUM

  • Skuffe_Fryser

    3 Transparent

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

