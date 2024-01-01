Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
625L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse E, Vand-/isdispenser uden vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi
GSJ461DIDE-label energy.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

625L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse E, Vand-/isdispenser uden vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GSJ461DIDE-label energy.pdf
Energiklassificering : DK
Ark med produktinformation

625L Door in Door™ Side by Side (Shiny Steel) - Energiklasse E, Vand-/isdispenser uden vandtilkobling og Smart Diagnosis™ med Wi-Fi

GSJ461DIDE
()
GSJ461DIDE
Nøglefunktioner

  • Door-in-Door™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Spaceplus™ Ice System
  • Moist Balance Crisper™
  • Inverter Linear Compressor
Mere

Overblik

Udskriv

MÅL

Kapacitet
625L
Energiklasse
E
Lydeffekt
39dB
Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)
912 x 1790 x 738

Alle specifikationer

NØGLEFUNKTIONER

  • Kapacitet (I alt)

    625 L

  • Kapacitet (Køleskab)

    411 L

  • Kapacitet (Fryser)

    214 L

  • Multi Air Flow

    Ja

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse (A - G)

    E

  • Fritstående/Integreret

    Fritstående

  • Vand-/isdispenser med vandtilkobling

    Nej

  • Farve

    Shiny Steel

  • Lydeffekt (A - D)

    39 (C)

DESIGN

  • Farve

    Shiny Steel

  • Is og vand dispenser

    Ja

  • Håndtere

    Lomme (skjult)

SMART FUNKTION

  • Wi-Fi

    Ja

KØLESKABE

  • "Knock Knock" InstaView

    Nej

  • Door in Door™

    Ja

  • Door Cooling™

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

  • Pure n Fresh™

    Nej

  • Fresh Balancer™

    Nej

  • Flaskehylde (vin)

    Nej

  • Snack-hjørne/osteklokke

    Nej

SKABSFRYSER

  • No Frost

    Ja

  • Ismaskine

    Ja

  • Knust is-funktion

    Ja

  • Metal Fresh™

    Nej

MÅL

  • Produktmål (BxHxD, mm)

    912 x 1790 x 738

  • Pakkedimension (BxHxD, mm)

    968 x 1891 x 770

  • Nettovægt

    130kg

  • Emballagevægt

    141kg

  • EAN-kode

    8806098601141

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk