LG Nordic Libero, varmekapacitet 5,0 kW, kølekapacitet 3,7 kW
Alle specifikationer
UDENDØRSENHED
-
Kompatibel udendørsenhed
S09LHU.UB1
KAPACITET
-
Kølekapacitet maks (kW)
3.70
-
Opvarmningskapacitet maks (kW)
5,0
-
COP opvarmning (max)
4,57
-
EER køling (max)
4,55
-
Effektforbrug varme (nominelt) W
700
-
Effektforbrug køling (nominelt) W
550
-
SEER / SCOP
5,6/4,0
-
Energiklasse (På en skala mellem A++ till E)(køling/opvarmning)
A+/A+
-
P-design cooling (kW)
2,5
-
P-design heating (kW)
3,5
TILSLUTNINGER
-
Strøminngang (ø,V,Hz)
1 / 220-240 / 50
-
F-gas (dette produkt indeholder fluorerede drivhusgasser)
Ja
-
Tilslutningsrør væskeside (mm)
6.35(1/4)
-
Kølemiddelforbrug R410A (g)
1000
-
Tilslutningsrør gasside (mm)
9.52(3/8)
MÅL
-
Vægt Indendørsenhed (kg)
11
-
Lydniveau Indendørsenhed H/M/L (dB(A)+3)
33 / 23 / 19
-
Udendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)
770*545*288
-
Lydniveau udendørsenhed (dB(A)+3)
45
-
Indendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)
895*285*195
-
Vægt udendørsenhed (kg)
35
FUNKTIONER
-
Plasmafilter
Ja
-
Lugtfilter
Ja
-
Automatisk rensning
Ja
-
CHAOS Wind (Auto Wind)
Ja
-
Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (op/ned)
Auto
-
Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (venstre/højre)
Auto
-
JetCool
Ja
-
Fjernbt.-type
Wireless LCD
-
Indstilling af temperaturinterval (køling)
Ja
-
Indstilling af temperaturinterval (varme)
Ja
-
Selvdiagnosticering
Ja
-
Timer
24h, On/Off
-
Vedligeholdelse opvarmning
Ja
-
Afisningskontrol (afisning)
Ja
