LG Nordic Artcool Silver, varmekapacitet 5,0 kW, kølekapacitet 3,7 kW

CA09LHV.NB1
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Auto Swing
  • Jetcool
  • Airflow control
  • Energisparefunktion
Alle specifikationer

UDENDØRSENHED

  • Kompatibel udendørsenhed

    S09SQU.UB0

KAPACITET

  • Kølekapacitet maks (kW)

    3.70

  • Opvarmningskapacitet maks (kW)

    5,0

  • COP opvarmning (max)

    4,6

  • EER køling (max)

    4,55

  • Effektforbrug varme (nominelt) W

    700

  • Effektforbrug køling (nominelt) W

    550

  • SEER / SCOP

    5,6/4,0

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse køling

    A+

  • P-design heating (kW)

    3,2

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse opvarmning

    A+

TILSLUTNINGER

  • Strøminngang (ø,V,Hz)

    1,220-240,50

  • Tilslutningsrør væskeside (mm)

    6.35(1/4)

  • Kølemiddelforbrug R410A (g)

    1000

  • Tilslutningsrør gasside (mm)

    9.52(3/8)

MÅL

  • Vægt Indendørsenhed (kg)

    10

  • Lydniveau Indendørsenhed H/M/L (dB(A)+3)

    33 / 23 / 19

  • Udendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)

    770*545*288

  • Lydniveau udendørsenhed (dB(A)+3)

    45

  • Indendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)

    885*285*205

  • Vægt udendørsenhed (kg)

    34

FUNKTIONER

  • Plasmafilter

    Ja

  • Lugtfilter

    Ja

  • Automatisk rensning

    Ja

  • CHAOS Wind (Auto Wind)

    Ja

  • Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (op/ned)

    Auto

  • Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (venstre/højre)

    Auto

  • JetCool

    Ja

  • Fjernbt.-type

    Wireless LCD

  • Indstilling af temperaturinterval (køling)

    Ja

  • Indstilling af temperaturinterval (varme)

    Ja

  • Selvdiagnosticering

    Ja

  • Timer

    24h, On/Off

  • Vedligeholdelse opvarmning

    Ja

  • Afisningskontrol (afisning)

    Ja

