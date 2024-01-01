Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Artcool Mirror, varmekapacitet 6,0 kW, kølekapacitet 4,0 kW

Artcool Mirror, varmekapacitet 6,0 kW, kølekapacitet 4,0 kW

Artcool Mirror, varmekapacitet 6,0 kW, kølekapacitet 4,0 kW

CA12AWR.NB1
  Visning forfra af Artcool Mirror, varmekapacitet 6,0 kW, kølekapacitet 4,0 kW CA12AWR.NB1
Visning forfra af Artcool Mirror, varmekapacitet 6,0 kW, kølekapacitet 4,0 kW CA12AWR.NB1
Nøglefunktioner

  • Auto Swing
  • Jetcool
  • Airflow control
  • Energisparefunktion
Alle specifikationer

UDENDØRSENHED

  • Kompatibel udendørsenhed

    S12SQU.UB0

KAPACITET

  • Kølekapacitet maks (kW)

    4.04

  • Opvarmningskapacitet maks (kW)

    6.00

  • COP opvarmning (max)

    4,17

  • EER køling (max)

    3,98

  • Effektforbrug varme (nominelt)

    960

  • Effektforbrug køling (nominelt)

    880

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse køling

    A

  • Energieffektivitetsklasse opvarmning

    A

TILSLUTNINGER

  • Strøminngang (ø,V,Hz)

    1,220-240,50

  • Kølemiddelforbrug R410A (g)

    1000

  • Tilslutningsrør væskeside (mm)

    6.35(1/4)

  • Tilslutningsrør gasside (mm)

    9.52(3/8)

MÅL

  • Indendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)

    885*285*205

  • Udendørsenhed (B x H x D) (mm)

    770*545*288

  • Vægt Indendørsenhed (kg)

    10

  • Vægt udendørsenhed (kg)

    34

  • Lydniveau Indendørsenhed H/M/L (dB(A)+3)

    33 / 23 / 19

  • Lydniveau udendørsenhed (dB(A)+3)

    45

FUNKTIONER

  • Plasmafilter

    Yes

  • Lugtfilter

    Yes

  • Automatisk rensning

    Yes

  • CHAOS Wind (Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (op/ned)

    Auto

  • Kontrol af luftstrømsretning (venstre/højre)

    Auto

  • JetCool

    Yes

  • Fjernbt.-type

    Wireless LCD

  • Indstilling af temperaturinterval (køling)

    Yes

  • Indstilling af temperaturinterval (varme)

    Yes

  • Selvdiagnosticering

    Yes

  • Afisningskontrol (afisning)

    Yes

  • Timer

    24h, On/Off

