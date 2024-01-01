Stilfuld DVD Micro med iPod-tilslutning

Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
FB163
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Maksimal gengivelse
  • USB Plus
Alle specifikationer

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    2.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    160

  • Strømudgang - Front

    80x2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    Nej

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

NEMHED

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Nej

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Digital

    Nej

  • Lyd - DTS

    Nej

  • Lyd - MP3

    Ja

  • Lyd - WMA

    Ja

RADIO

  • Bånd

    FM/AM

