Små højttalere, stor lyd

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Blu-ray player
LYDYDELSE
-
Type
Home Theatre
-
Kanal
5.1
-
Strømudgang - Total
1100
-
Strømudgang - Front
180x2
-
Strømudgang - Midt
180
-
Strømudgang - Surround
180x2
-
Strømudgang - Subwoofer
200
INPUT OG OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
iPod Direct-stik
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang
Ja
-
Videoudgang - Komponent
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Lyd V/H
Ja
-
Lydindgang - Optisk
2
-
HDMI - Udgang
1
-
HDMI - Indgang
2
-
HDMI
Ja
-
Radioantenne - FM
Ja
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Ja
NEMHED
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type
Nej
-
Højttalers niveauindstilling
Ja
-
USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)
Ja
-
Ekstern harddiskafspilning
Ja
-
iPod-docking - Designet til iPod
Ja
-
iPod-docking - Fungerer sammen med iPhone
Ja
LYDTILSTAND
-
VSM Plus
Ja
ANVENDELSESOMRÅDE
-
BD-profil - Bonusvisning (BD-profil 1.1)
Ja
-
BD-profil - Netværk/BD Live (BD-profil 2.0)
Ja
-
Onlinetjeneste - Foto
Ja
-
Onlinetjeneste - Vejr
Ja
AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW (videotilstand)
Ja
-
Lyd-cd
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
AV-FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja
-
Video - DivX
Ja
-
Video - DivX HD
Ja
-
Video - MKV
Ja
-
Video - AVC Rec
Ja
-
Video - AVC HD
Ja
-
Videoformat
Ja
-
Lyd - LPCM
Ja
-
Lyd - Dolby Digital
Ja
-
1080p-opskalering
Ja
TILBEHØR
-
DLNA-konfigurationsdisk
Ja
FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM
-
Netstrøm
430 x 62.5 x 281
-
Fronthøjttaler
270 x 1,052 x 225
-
Centerhøjttaler
200 x 103 x 86
-
Baghøjttaler
100 x 186 x 97
-
Subwoofer
198 x 385 x 275
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.