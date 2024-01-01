Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Små højttalere, stor lyd

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

HB905SA
()
  • Visning forfra af Små højttalere, stor lyd HB905SA
Nøglefunktioner

  • iPod®-tilslutning
  • MP3-opskalering
  • Subwoofer i front
  • Afspilning af MKV-filer
Mere
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Blu-ray player

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    5.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1100

  • Strømudgang - Front

    180x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    180

  • Strømudgang - Surround

    180x2

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    200

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Videoudgang - Komponent

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    2

  • HDMI - Udgang

    1

  • HDMI - Indgang

    2

  • HDMI

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • CIFS

    Ja

  • Trådløst LAN - Indbygget type

    Nej

  • Højttalers niveauindstilling

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Ja

  • Ekstern harddiskafspilning

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Ja

  • iPod-docking - Fungerer sammen med iPhone

    Ja

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

ANVENDELSESOMRÅDE

  • BD-profil - Bonusvisning (BD-profil 1.1)

    Ja

  • BD-profil - Netværk/BD Live (BD-profil 2.0)

    Ja

  • Onlinetjeneste - Foto

    Ja

  • Onlinetjeneste - Vejr

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Video - DivX HD

    Ja

  • Video - MKV

    Ja

  • Video - AVC Rec

    Ja

  • Video - AVC HD

    Ja

  • Videoformat

    Ja

  • Lyd - LPCM

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ja

TILBEHØR

  • DLNA-konfigurationsdisk

    Ja

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    430 x 62.5 x 281

  • Fronthøjttaler

    270 x 1,052 x 225

  • Centerhøjttaler

    200 x 103 x 86

  • Baghøjttaler

    100 x 186 x 97

  • Subwoofer

    198 x 385 x 275

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

