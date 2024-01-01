Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG's 5.1 Blu-ray-hjemmebiosystem med YouTube

Support

LG's 5.1 Blu-ray-hjemmebiosystem med YouTube

LG's 5.1 Blu-ray-hjemmebiosystem med YouTube

HB954PB
()
Nøglefunktioner

  • Basforstærker
  • Biograftilstand
  • Clear Voice
  • Subwoofer i front
Alle specifikationer

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Blu-ray player

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    5.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1000

  • Strømudgang - Front

    155x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    155

  • Strømudgang - Subwoofer

    225

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • iPod Direct-stik

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Koaksial

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • HDMI - Indgang

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

  • Ethernet - RJ45

    Ja

NEMHED

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Nej

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Ja

LYDTILSTAND

  • VSM Plus

    Ja

ANVENDELSESOMRÅDE

  • BD-profil - Netværk/BD Live (BD-profil 2.0)

    Ja

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • Hybriddisk (BD+DVD)

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

AV-FORMAT

  • Video - DivX

    Ja

  • Lyd - Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Lyd - DTS

    Ja

  • Lyd - DTS-HD-lyd i høj opløsning

    Ja

  • Lyd - MP3

    Ja

  • 1080p-opskalering

    Ja

RADIO

  • Bånd

    FM/AM

FYSISK STØRRELSE (B X H X D) MM

  • Netstrøm

    430x76x379

  • Fronthøjttaler

    300x1265x300

  • Centerhøjttaler

    370x105x88

  • Baghøjttaler

    115x270x132

  • Subwoofer

    216x405x360

