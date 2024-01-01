We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle specifikationer
SALGSREGION
-
Salgsregion
EU
(DG,ES,IS,BN,FS,UK,PL,MK)
MODELOPLYSNINGER
-
Produktionsmodelnavn
FN7
-
Køber modelnavn
FN7
-
Bluetooth søgenavn
HBS-FN7
-
Oplysninger om mærke
TONEFRI
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer
16,2 x 32,7 x 26,8
0,64 x 1,29 x 1,06
-
Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer
54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09
VÆGT(KG)
-
Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)
0,0056
0,198
-
Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)
0,039
1,376
GAVEBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
90 x 90,6 x 58
-
Vægt (kg)
0.164
MASTERBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
480 x 270 x 120
-
Vægt (kg)
4.6
-
Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks
24
-
Type
Tompson
ANTAL PALLER
-
Antal prøver pr. palle
1920
-
USB C-type (Hunstik)
Ja
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LED-indikator
(BT, Power tændt, batteri)
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
Bluetooth version
5,0
-
Understøtter BLE
Ja
-
Google hurtig parringstjeneste
Ja
LYD
-
Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal
kanal
-
Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse
Dyn 6Φ
-
Lydløsning - ANC
Ja
-
Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)
Digital, Analog MEMS
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner
3 par
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion
2 par (til opkald), 1 par (til ANC)
-
Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC
Ja
EQ
-
Meridian lydeffekt
Ja
-
Meridian EQ
Ja
-
Forudindstillet EQ (Bas, Normal, Diskant, Flad)
Ja
-
Brugerdefineret EQ
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
55 mAh *2
-
Produkt - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 1 time
-
Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)
5 (med ANC)
7 (uden ANC)
-
Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid
5 min./1 time
-
Opladningsetui - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet
390 mAh
-
Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 2 timer
-
I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)
15 (med ANC)
21 (uden ANC)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Trådløs opladning
Ja
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
IPX4
-
(UV-løsning)
UVC
-
Mood-belysning
Ja
-
(Sensor)
Ja
-
Stemmemeddelelse (understøttet sprog)
ENG
STYRING
-
Berøring
Ja
TILBEHØR(MANUAL)
-
Kort manual (sprog)
ENG, FRE, GER, SPN, DUT, ITA, HUG, POL
-
Garanti
Ja
TILBEHØR(GAVEBOKS)
-
sprog
ENG, FRE
TILBEHØR(ANDET)
-
Datakabel
Ja
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Ekstra øregel
L,S
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.