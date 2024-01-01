Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
HBS-FN7

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

HBS-FN7

HBS-FN7

HBS-FN7
  En vinkel på 15 grader af en åben holder med stemningsbelysning
En vinkel på 15 grader af en åben holder med stemningsbelysning
Nøglefunktioner

  • Aktiv støjreduktion
  • Rumlig og klar lyd med MERIDIAN
  • Medical Grade Spiral Ear Gel Design
  • Brølende bas
  • Lyd i realtid
  • Avanceret opkaldskvalitet
Mere
Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION

  • Salgsregion

    EU
    (DG,ES,IS,BN,FS,UK,PL,MK)

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Produktionsmodelnavn

    FN7

  • Køber modelnavn

    FN7

  • Bluetooth søgenavn

    HBS-FN7

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    TONEFRI

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    16,2 x 32,7 x 26,8
    0,64 x 1,29 x 1,06

  • Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    54,5 x 54,5 x 27,6
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,09

VÆGT(KG)

  • Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)

    0,0056
    0,198

  • Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)

    0,039
    1,376

GAVEBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 90,6 x 58

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.164

MASTERBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    480 x 270 x 120

  • Vægt (kg)

    4.6

  • Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks

    24

  • Type

    Tompson

ANTAL PALLER

  • Antal prøver pr. palle

    1920

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Power tændt, batteri)

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Bluetooth version

    5,0

  • Understøtter BLE

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parringstjeneste

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal

    kanal

  • Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Lydløsning - ANC

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)

    Digital, Analog MEMS

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner

    3 par

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion

    2 par (til opkald), 1 par (til ANC)

  • Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • Meridian lydeffekt

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • Forudindstillet EQ (Bas, Normal, Diskant, Flad)

    Ja

  • Brugerdefineret EQ

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    55 mAh *2

  • Produkt - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 1 time

  • Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)

    5 (med ANC)
    7 (uden ANC)

  • Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid

    5 min./1 time

  • Opladningsetui - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    390 mAh

  • Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 2 timer

  • I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)

    15 (med ANC)
    21 (uden ANC)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Trådløs opladning

    Ja

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    IPX4

  • (UV-løsning)

    UVC

  • Mood-belysning

    Ja

  • (Sensor)

    Ja

  • Stemmemeddelelse (understøttet sprog)

    ENG

STYRING

  • Berøring

    Ja

TILBEHØR(MANUAL)

  • Kort manual (sprog)

    ENG, FRE, GER, SPN, DUT, ITA, HUG, POL

  • Garanti

    Ja

TILBEHØR(GAVEBOKS)

  • sprog

    ENG, FRE

TILBEHØR(ANDET)

  • Datakabel

    Ja

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Ekstra øregel

    L,S

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

