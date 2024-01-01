Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG TONE Free FP3W

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG TONE Free FP3W

Del dette indhold.

Du Kan Dele De Varer, Som Du Godt Kan Lide, Med Dine Venner.

LG TONE Free FP3W

TONE-FP3W
()
  • Et frontbillede hvor ladeetui er åbnet, og Earbuds flyder over
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
  • LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
Et frontbillede hvor ladeetui er åbnet, og Earbuds flyder over
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W
LG TONE Free FP3W, TONE-FP3W

Nøglefunktioner

  • 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】 allergenefri, allergivenlig silikone.
  • 【DUAL MIC CALL CLARITY】 Klare opkald med støjreduktion og ekkoannullering.
  • 【KOMPATIBEL MED iOS & ANDROID】 Tilslut til Bluetooth-aktiverede enheder uden at gå glip af et beat.
  • 【IPX4 STÆNKREISTENT】 Modstandsdygtig over for sved og regn.
  • 【KOMPAKT HOLDER】 Passer lige i din håndflade.
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION

  • Salgsregion

    EU
    (HS, PT, SW, RO)

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Produktionsmodelnavn

    FP3

  • Køber modelnavn

    FP3

  • Bluetooth søgenavn

    TONE-FP3

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    TONEFRI

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    16,1 x 32,7 x25,7 (ikke fastlagt)
    0,63 x 1,29 x 1,01 (ikke fastlagt)

  • Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0 (ikke fastlagt)
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18 (ikke fastlagt)

VÆGT(KG)

  • Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)

    0,0053 (ikke fastlagt)
    0,187 (ikke fastlagt)

  • Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)

    0,033 (ikke fastlagt)
    1,164 (ikke fastlagt)

GAVEBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 91,6 x 47

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.17

MASTERBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    475 x 115 x 272

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.482

  • Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks

    30

  • Type

    Tompson

ANTAL PALLER

  • Antal prøver pr. palle

    1200

OPLYSNINGER OM OPLADNINGSPORT

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator
    (BT, Power tændt, batteri)

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Bluetooth version

    5.1

  • Understøtter Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Understøtter BLE

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parringstjeneste

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal

    kanal

  • Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse

    Dyn 6Φ

  • Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Talk Thru

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)

    MEMS

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner

    2 par

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion

    2 par (til opkald)

  • Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • LG EQ (Bass Boost (Ekstra bas)/Immersive (Fordybende)/Natural (Naturlig)/Treble Boost (Ekstra diskant))

    Ja

  • Brugerdefineret EQ (Custom1, Custom2)

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    55 mAh X 2

  • Produkt - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 1,5 timer (ikke fastlagt)

  • Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)

    7 timer (ikke fastlagt)

  • Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid

    10 min./1 time (ikke fastlagt)

  • Opladningsetui - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    210 mAh

  • Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 2 timer

  • I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)

    15 timer (Ambient slukket)
    (ikke fastlagt)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Multiparring

    Ja

  • Hurtig parring

    Ja

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    IPX4

  • slidsensor

    Ja

  • Stemmemeddelelse

    Dansk

  • Opladningsstatusvisning i app (øretelefoner)

    Ja

  • Opladningsstatusvisning i app (holder)

    Ja

STYRING

  • Berøring

    Ja

TILBEHØR(MANUAL)

  • Kort manual

    Engelsk, græsk, portugisisk, norsk, dansk, finsk, svensk, rumænsk

  • Hurtigstart guide

    Ja

TILBEHØR(GAVEBOKS)

  • sprogtype

    Engelsk, fransk

TILBEHØR(ANDET)

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Ekstra øregel

    L,S

  • almindelig silikone-øregel

    Ja

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk