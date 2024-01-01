We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free FP3W
Nøglefunktioner
- 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】 allergenefri, allergivenlig silikone.
- 【DUAL MIC CALL CLARITY】 Klare opkald med støjreduktion og ekkoannullering.
- 【KOMPATIBEL MED iOS & ANDROID】 Tilslut til Bluetooth-aktiverede enheder uden at gå glip af et beat.
- 【IPX4 STÆNKREISTENT】 Modstandsdygtig over for sved og regn.
- 【KOMPAKT HOLDER】 Passer lige i din håndflade.
Alle specifikationer
SALGSREGION
-
Salgsregion
EU
(HS, PT, SW, RO)
MODELOPLYSNINGER
-
Produktionsmodelnavn
FP3
-
Køber modelnavn
FP3
-
Bluetooth søgenavn
TONE-FP3
-
Oplysninger om mærke
TONEFRI
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer
16,1 x 32,7 x25,7 (ikke fastlagt)
0,63 x 1,29 x 1,01 (ikke fastlagt)
-
Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer
54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0 (ikke fastlagt)
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18 (ikke fastlagt)
VÆGT(KG)
-
Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)
0,0053 (ikke fastlagt)
0,187 (ikke fastlagt)
-
Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)
0,033 (ikke fastlagt)
1,164 (ikke fastlagt)
GAVEBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
90 x 91,6 x 47
-
Vægt (kg)
0.17
MASTERBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
475 x 115 x 272
-
Vægt (kg)
0.482
-
Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks
30
-
Type
Tompson
ANTAL PALLER
-
Antal prøver pr. palle
1200
OPLYSNINGER OM OPLADNINGSPORT
-
USB C-type (Hunstik)
Ja
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LED-indikator
(BT, Power tændt, batteri)
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
Bluetooth version
5.1
-
Understøtter Wi-Fi
Nej
-
Understøtter BLE
Ja
-
Google hurtig parringstjeneste
Ja
LYD
-
Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal
kanal
-
Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse
Dyn 6Φ
-
Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand
Ja
-
Lydløsning - Talk Thru
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)
MEMS
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner
2 par
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion
2 par (til opkald)
-
Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC
Ja
EQ
-
LG EQ (Bass Boost (Ekstra bas)/Immersive (Fordybende)/Natural (Naturlig)/Treble Boost (Ekstra diskant))
Ja
-
Brugerdefineret EQ (Custom1, Custom2)
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
55 mAh X 2
-
Produkt - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 1,5 timer (ikke fastlagt)
-
Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)
7 timer (ikke fastlagt)
-
Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid
10 min./1 time (ikke fastlagt)
-
Opladningsetui - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet
210 mAh
-
Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 2 timer
-
I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)
15 timer (Ambient slukket)
(ikke fastlagt)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Multiparring
Ja
-
Hurtig parring
Ja
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
IPX4
-
slidsensor
Ja
-
Stemmemeddelelse
Dansk
-
Opladningsstatusvisning i app (øretelefoner)
Ja
-
Opladningsstatusvisning i app (holder)
Ja
STYRING
-
Berøring
Ja
TILBEHØR(MANUAL)
-
Kort manual
Engelsk, græsk, portugisisk, norsk, dansk, finsk, svensk, rumænsk
-
Hurtigstart guide
Ja
TILBEHØR(GAVEBOKS)
-
sprogtype
Engelsk, fransk
TILBEHØR(ANDET)
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Ekstra øregel
L,S
-
almindelig silikone-øregel
Ja
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
