LG TONE Free FP5
Nøglefunktioner
- 【PLUG AND WIRELESS】Nyd enhver enhed trådløst
- 【UDVIDET ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION】Mere fordybelse end nogensinde før, mindre støj end før
- 【THE ONLY UV EARBUDS TRUSTED】UVnano dræber 99.9% af alla bakterier
- 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】 allergenefri, allergivenlig silikone.
- 【ERGONOMISK DESIGN】Komfortabel og stilfuld pasform, der tilpasser sig formen på dit øre
- 【SOUND BY MERIDIAN TECHNOLOGY】Hi-Fi lyd med en realistisk rumfornemmelse.
Alle specifikationer
SALGSREGION
-
Salgsregion
EU
(SW)
MODELOPLYSNINGER
-
Produktionsmodelnavn
FP5
-
Køber modelnavn
FP5
-
Bluetooth søgenavn
TONE-FP5
-
Oplysninger om mærke
TONEFRI
STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)
-
Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer
21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2
0,84 x 1,12 x 0,92
-
Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer
54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0
2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18
VÆGT(KG)
-
Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)
0,0052
0,183
-
Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)
0,0367
1,294
GAVEBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
90 x 91,6 x 47
-
Vægt (kg)
0.17
MASTERBOKS
-
Størrelse (B x H x D) mm
475 x 115 x 272
-
Vægt (kg)
0.482
-
Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks
30
-
Type
Tompson
ANTAL PALLER
-
Antal prøver pr. palle
1200
OPLYSNINGER OM OPLADNINGSPORT
-
USB C-type (Hunstik)
Ja
SKÆRMINFORMATION
-
Displaytype
LED-indikator 1 (BT, Power tændt, batteri)
LED-indikator 2 (UVnano)
TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER
-
Bluetooth version
5,2
-
Understøtter Wi-Fi
Nej
-
Understøtter BLE
Ja
-
Google hurtig parringstjeneste
Ja
LYD
-
Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal
kanal
-
Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse
Dyn 8Φ
-
Lydløsning - Ekstern DAC
Nej
-
Lydløsning - Kompatibilitet med høj opløsning
Nej
-
Lydløsning - ANC
Ja
-
Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand
Ja
-
Lydløsning - Talk Thru
Ja
-
Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)
Digital MEMS
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner
3 par
-
Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion
2 par (til opkald), 1 par (til ANC)
-
Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC
Ja
EQ
-
Meridian lydeffekt
Ja
-
Meridian EQ
Ja
-
LG EQ (Bass Boost, Treble Boost)
Ja
-
Brugerdefineret EQ (Custom1, Custom2)
Ja
BATTERI
-
Produkt - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Produkt - Batterikapacitet
68 mAh *2
-
Produkt - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 1 time
-
Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)
6 timer (med ANC)
10 timer (uden ANC)
-
Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid
5 min./1 time
-
Opladningsetui - Batteritype
Lithium + ion
-
Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet
390 mAh
-
Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid
inden for 2 timer
-
I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)
15 timer (med ANC)
24 timer (uden ANC)
BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC
-
apt-X HD
Nej
-
apt-X
Nej
-
SBC
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
LDAC
Nej
BEKVEMMELIGHED
-
Multipunkt
Nej
-
Multiparring
Ja
-
Hurtig parring
Ja
-
Nem parring
Nej
-
Overdrag
Nej
-
AI-dedikeret nøgle
Nej
-
Hurtig opladning
Ja
-
Trådløs opladning
Nej
-
Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)
Ja
-
Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)
Ja
-
Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)
Ja
-
Google Bisto
Nej
-
Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk
IPX4
-
(UV-løsning)
UVC
-
Mood-belysning
Ja
STYRING
-
Berøring
Ja
-
Tact
Nej
TILBEHØR(MANUAL)
-
Hurtigstart guide
Ja
-
Garantibevis
Nej
TILBEHØR(ANDET)
-
Opladningskabel
Ja
-
WEEE-kort
Ja
-
Ekstra øregel
L,S
-
Ørekrog
Nej
-
AUX (3.5Φ) til USB-kabel
Ja
-
Pung
Nej
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
