LG TONE Free FP9

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG TONE Free FP9

LG TONE Free FP9

TONE-FP9
()
  • En vinkel på 15 grader af en åben holder med stemningsbelysning og UVnano og Plug & Wireless-logoer
En vinkel på 15 grader af en åben holder med stemningsbelysning og UVnano og Plug & Wireless-logoer
LG TONE Free FP9, TONE-FP9

Nøglefunktioner

  • 【PLUG AND WIRELESS】Nyd enhver enhed trådløst
  • 【UDVIDET ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION】Mere fordybelse end nogensinde før, mindre støj end før
  • 【THE ONLY UV EARBUDS TRUSTED】UVnano dræber 99.9% af alla bakterier
  • 【MEDICAL-GRADE HYPOALLERGENIC EAR GELS】 allergenefri, allergivenlig silikone.
  • 【ERGONOMISK DESIGN】Komfortabel og stilfuld pasform, der tilpasser sig formen på dit øre
  • 【SOUND BY MERIDIAN TECHNOLOGY】Hi-Fi lyd med en realistisk rumfornemmelse.
Mere
Alle specifikationer

SALGSREGION

  • Salgsregion

    EU
    (SW)

MODELOPLYSNINGER

  • Produktionsmodelnavn

    FP9

  • Køber modelnavn

    FP9

  • Bluetooth søgenavn

    FP9

  • Oplysninger om mærke

    TONEFRI

STØRRELSE(B X H X D, MM)

  • Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) mm Produktstørrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2
    0,84 x 1,12 x 0,92

  • Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) mm Opladerboksens størrelse (B x H x D) tommer

    54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0
    2,15 x 2,15 x 1,18

VÆGT(KG)

  • Produktets nettovægt (kg) Produktets nettovægt (oz)

    0,0052
    0,183

  • Opladerboksens nettovægt (kg) Opladerboksens nettovægt (oz)

    0,0367
    1,294

GAVEBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    90 x 91,6 x 47

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.17

MASTERBOKS

  • Størrelse (B x H x D) mm

    475 x 115 x 272

  • Vægt (kg)

    0.482

  • Antal gavebokse pr. maskerboks

    30

  • Type

    Tompson

ANTAL PALLER

  • Antal prøver pr. palle

    1200

OPLYSNINGER OM OPLADNINGSPORT

  • USB C-type (Hunstik)

    Ja

SKÆRMINFORMATION

  • Displaytype

    LED-indikator 1 (BT, Power tændt, batteri)
    LED-indikator 2 (UVnano)

TILSLUTNINGSMULIGHEDER

  • Bluetooth version

    5,2

  • Understøtter Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Understøtter BLE

    Ja

  • Google hurtig parringstjeneste

    Ja

LYD

  • Højttaler - Åben/halvåben/kanal

    kanal

  • Højttaler - Enhedstype (BA, dynamisk etc.) og størrelse

    Dyn 8Φ

  • Lydløsning - Ekstern DAC

    Nej

  • Lydløsning - Kompatibilitet med høj opløsning

    Nej

  • Lydløsning - ANC

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Ambient tilstand

    Ja

  • Lydløsning - Talk Thru

    Ja

  • Mikrofon - Mikrofontype (C-mikrofon/D-mikrofon/mikrofon)

    Digital MEMS

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner

    3 par

  • Mikrofon - Antal mikrofoner pr. funktion

    2 par (til opkald), 1 par (til ANC)

  • Mikrofonløsning - NR/EC

    Ja

EQ

  • Meridian lydeffekt

    Ja

  • Meridian EQ

    Ja

  • LG EQ (Bass Boost, Treble Boost)

    Ja

  • Brugerdefineret EQ (Custom1, Custom2)

    Ja

BATTERI

  • Produkt - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Produkt - Batterikapacitet

    68 mAh *2

  • Produkt - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 1 time

  • Produkt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i øretelefoner)

    6 timer (med ANC)
    10 timer (uden ANC)

  • Produkt - Hurtig opladning af batteri/batteriet afspilningstid

    5 min./1 time

  • Opladningsetui - Batteritype

    Lithium + ion

  • Opladningsetui - Batterikapacitet

    390 mAh

  • Opladningsetui - Batteriopladningstid

    inden for 2 timer

  • I alt - Batterilevetid (musikafspilning i opladningsetui)

    15 timer (med ANC)
    24 timer (uden ANC)

BLUETOOTH AUDIO CODEC

  • apt-X HD

    Nej

  • apt-X

    Nej

  • SBC

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • LDAC

    Nej

BEKVEMMELIGHED

  • Multipunkt

    Nej

  • Multiparring

    Ja

  • Hurtig parring

    Ja

  • Nem parring

    Nej

  • Overdrag

    Nej

  • AI-dedikeret nøgle

    Nej

  • Hurtig opladning

    Ja

  • Trådløs opladning

    Nej

  • Opdaterings-manager (FOTA)

    Ja

  • Ledsager-app (Android/iOS)

    Ja

  • Stemmestyring (Google-assistent, Siri)

    Ja

  • Google Bisto

    Nej

  • Vandtæt/Modstandsdygtig over for stænk

    IPX4

  • (UV-løsning)

    UVC

  • Mood-belysning

    Ja

STYRING

  • Berøring

    Ja

  • Tact

    Nej

TILBEHØR(MANUAL)

  • Hurtigstart guide

    Ja

  • Garantibevis

    Nej

TILBEHØR(ANDET)

  • Opladningskabel

    Ja

  • WEEE-kort

    Ja

  • Ekstra øregel

    L,S

  • Ørekrog

    Nej

  • AUX (3.5Φ) til USB-kabel

    Ja

  • Pung

    Nej

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

Det siger folk