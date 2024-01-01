Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System
HT903TA

LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System

HT903TA
()
  • Visning forfra af LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System HT903TA
  • LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System, HT903TA
Visning forfra af LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System HT903TA
LG 5.1 Tallboy DVD Home Cinema System, HT903TA

Nøglefunktioner

  • 1080p-opskalering
  • Forbedret timeroptagelse
  • Udvidet kapacitet på 320-GB-harddiske
  • HDMI™-indgang
Alle specifikationer

LYDYDELSE

  • Type

    Home Theatre

  • Kanal

    5.1

  • Strømudgang - Total

    1000

  • Strømudgang - Front

    155x2

  • Strømudgang - Midt

    155

INPUT OG OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Bærbar indgang

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Lyd V/H

    Ja

  • Lydindgang - Optisk

    Ja

  • HDMI - Udgang

    Ja

  • Radioantenne - FM

    Ja

NEMHED

  • USB-optagelse (2x, kun cd)

    Nej

  • iPod-docking - Designet til iPod

    Nej

AFSPILBAR DISKTYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW (Video/VR-model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW (videotilstand)

    Ja

  • Lyd-cd

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

