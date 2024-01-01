Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd

Specifikationer

Anmeldelser

Support

3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd

3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd

LHB675
()
  • Visning forfra af 3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd LHB675
Visning forfra af 3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd LHB675
Nøglefunktioner

  • 4.2-kanals-hjemmebiografsystem på 1000 W
  • Afspiller 2D- og 3D-Blu-ray™ samt dvd og cd
  • Indbygget dobbelt subwoofer
  • Pladsbesparende og nem at installere
  • Direkte adgang til internetindhold med LG's fjernbetjeningsapplikation
  • Bluetooth Standby
Mere
Udskriv

Alle specifikationer

FORSTÆRKER

  • Kanaler

    4,2

  • Udgangseffekt

    1000W

  • Front V/H

    167WX2

  • Surround V/H

    167WX2

  • Subwoofer

    167WX2

3D-KOMPATIBILITET

  • 3D

    Ja

TILSLUTNING

  • Kablet (Ethernet)

    Ja

  • Indbygget Wi-Fi

    Nej

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Nej

  • Miracast, skærmdeling

    Nej

  • Multiroom

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Nej

  • DLNA(Smart Share)

    Ja

  • NFC

    Nej

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Wake On LAN

    Nej

  • Plex

    Nej

LG SMART TV

  • Premium indhold

    Ja

  • Full browser

    Nej

  • LG Apps

    Nej

IN/OUT

  • Front USB

    1

  • Lydindgang

    Ja

  • Optisk

    1

  • Ethernet

    Ja

  • HDMI-udgang

    1

  • HDMI-indgang

    2

  • FM

    Ja

PRAKTISK LØSNING

  • Smartphone remote App

    Ja

  • Private Sound Mode

    Nej

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • Automatisk volumenknap

    Ja

  • Magic Remote

    Nej

  • Lydløs

    Ja

  • TV Sound Sync Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Dæmper

    Ja

  • Dvale

    Ja

  • Afspilning af eksterne harddiske

    Ja

  • Skuffen åbner med det samme

    2 sec↓

  • Hurtig start

    3 sec↓

  • Opstartstid

    5 sec↓

  • Trådløs bagsidehøjttaler

    Nej

  • Loading-tid

    10 sec↓

  • Højttalerafstand (kanalforsinkelse)

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

  • Fjernbetjeningsenhed

    Ja

  • Radio

    Ja

FILFORMAT MED AFSPILNINGSFUNKTION

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

  • MPEG2

    Ja

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Ja

  • MKV

    Ja

  • AVCHD

    Ja

  • M4V

    Ja

  • WMV

    Ja

  • FLV

    Ja

  • 3GP

    Ja

  • MPEG-1

    Ja

  • MP4

    Ja

  • MOV

    Ja

  • VOB

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio

    Ja

  • FLAC

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • Bit

    2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture

  • NTSC⇔PAL-konvertering

    Ja

  • HDMI 1,4

    Ja

  • ARC

    Ja

  • Husker sidste scene

    Ja

STRØM

  • Strøm

    220V(Narrow)

  • Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand

    0.5W ↓

  • Strømforbrug

    135W

FYSISK

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm Forsidehøjttaler

    235 x 998 x 310

  • Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer

    360 X 60.5 X 299

OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE

FLERE OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Sikkerhedsoplysningerne for tilbehør er inkluderet i sikkerhedsoplysningerne for produktet og leveres ikke separat.

