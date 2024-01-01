We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd
3D-hjemmebiografsystem med Blu-ray™ og dvd
Alle specifikationer
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
4,2
-
Udgangseffekt
1000W
-
Front V/H
167WX2
-
Surround V/H
167WX2
-
Subwoofer
167WX2
3D-KOMPATIBILITET
-
3D
Ja
TILSLUTNING
-
Kablet (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Indbygget Wi-Fi
Nej
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Nej
-
Miracast, skærmdeling
Nej
-
Multiroom
Ja
-
Google Cast
Nej
-
DLNA(Smart Share)
Ja
-
NFC
Nej
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Wake On LAN
Nej
-
Plex
Nej
LG SMART TV
-
Premium indhold
Ja
-
Full browser
Nej
-
LG Apps
Nej
IN/OUT
-
Front USB
1
-
Lydindgang
Ja
-
Optisk
1
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
HDMI-udgang
1
-
HDMI-indgang
2
-
FM
Ja
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
Smartphone remote App
Ja
-
Private Sound Mode
Nej
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Automatisk volumenknap
Ja
-
Magic Remote
Nej
-
Lydløs
Ja
-
TV Sound Sync Bluetooth
Ja
-
Dæmper
Ja
-
Dvale
Ja
-
Afspilning af eksterne harddiske
Ja
-
Skuffen åbner med det samme
2 sec↓
-
Hurtig start
3 sec↓
-
Opstartstid
5 sec↓
-
Trådløs bagsidehøjttaler
Nej
-
Loading-tid
10 sec↓
-
Højttalerafstand (kanalforsinkelse)
Ja
-
Dynamic Range Control
Ja
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed
Ja
-
Radio
Ja
FILFORMAT MED AFSPILNINGSFUNKTION
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVCHD
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
MPEG-1
Ja
-
MP4
Ja
-
MOV
Ja
-
VOB
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
Bit
2bit/ 8bit Sub-picture
-
NTSC⇔PAL-konvertering
Ja
-
HDMI 1,4
Ja
-
ARC
Ja
-
Husker sidste scene
Ja
STRØM
-
Strøm
220V(Narrow)
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
0.5W ↓
-
Strømforbrug
135W
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Forsidehøjttaler
235 x 998 x 310
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
360 X 60.5 X 299
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.