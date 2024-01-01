We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enhed med kraftfuld effekt på 300W og 2.1-kanal med bluetooth-forbindelse. Vægmonterbar og trådløs subwoofer.
Alle specifikationer
FORSTÆRKER
-
Kanaler
2.1CH
-
Udgangseffekt
300W
-
Front V/H
80Wx2
-
Subwoofer
140W (Wireless)
IN/OUT
-
Dimmer
Ja
-
USB (enkel USB)
1
-
Lydindgang 3,5 mm
1
-
Optisk
2
PRAKTISK LØSNING
-
LGTV trådløs lydstreaming (Bluetooth)
Ja
-
Automatisk volumenknap
Ja
-
Subwoofer, volumenkontrol
Ja
-
Lydløs
Ja
-
Dæmper
Ja
-
Dvale
Ja
-
Afspilning af eksterne harddiske
Ja
-
Optisk
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Ja
LYD
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
STRØM
-
Strømforbrug i slukket tilstand
<0.5W
-
Strømforbrug
40W
TILBEHØR
-
Fjernbetjeningsenhed
Ja
-
Batterier
Ja
-
Garantibevis
Ja
-
Optisk kabel
Ja
-
Vægbeslag
Ja
FYSISK
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm Hovedenhed
950 x 71 x 47
-
Mål (B x H x D) mm subwoofer
196 x 390 x 297
-
Boksmål (B x H x D) mm
1017 x 494 x 242
-
Bruttovægt (kg)
11
OPLYSNINGER OM OVERHOLDELSE
-
udvidelse
-
udvidelse
Det siger folk
-
Produkt-
registrering
At registrere dit produkt hjælper dig til at få hurtigere support.
-
Produkt-
support
Find manual, fejlfinding og garanti til dit LG-produkt.
-
Manual og softwares
Find den nyeste product manuals og software til dit LG-produkt
-
Anmodning om reparation
Anmod nemt om reparation online.
-
Livechat
Chat med vores LG-produkteksperter for at få hjælp til dit køb, rabatter og tilbud i realtid.
-
Chat med LG Servicesupport med den mest populære messenger
-
Send os en e-mail
Send en e-mail til LG Servicesupport
-
Ring til os
Tal direkte med vores supportrepræsentanter.